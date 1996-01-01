Equilibrium Constant K quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

What is the equilibrium constant (K) for pure water at 25°C? The equilibrium constant for the autoionization of pure water at 25°C is Kw = 1.0 × 10⁻¹⁴.

What does a very small equilibrium constant (K << 1) indicate about a chemical reaction? A very small equilibrium constant (K << 1) indicates that the reverse reaction is favored, meaning there are more reactants than products at equilibrium.

Which of the following reactions will have the largest equilibrium constant (K) at 298 K? The reaction with the largest equilibrium constant at 298 K will be the one that produces the most products relative to reactants at equilibrium. (Specific reactions must be provided for a precise answer.)

What is the equilibrium constant expression for the reaction: CO₂(g) + H₂(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H₂O(l)? K = [CO] / ([CO₂][H₂]); H₂O(l) is excluded because it is a pure liquid.

What is the equilibrium constant expression for the reaction: CO₂(g) + C(s) ⇌ 2 CO(g)? K = [CO]² / [CO₂]; C(s) is excluded because it is a solid.

What is the value of K for this aqueous reaction at 298 K? The value of K at 298 K depends on the specific reaction and its data; it must be calculated using the concentrations of products and reactants at equilibrium.