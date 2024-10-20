Ester Reactions: Saponification definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Saponification A reaction where hydroxide ions cleave an ester bond, forming a carboxylate anion and an alcohol.

Hydroxide ion An ion with a negative charge, OH-, that reacts with esters in saponification.

Ester A compound that reacts with hydroxide ions in saponification to form a carboxylate anion and alcohol.

Carboxylate anion The negatively charged conjugate base of a carboxylic acid formed in saponification.

Alcohol A product of saponification formed when an ester bond is cleaved by hydroxide ions.

Conjugate base A species formed by the loss of a proton (H+) from a carboxylic acid, resulting in a negative charge.

Esterification The process opposite to saponification, where an ester is formed from an alcohol and a carboxylic acid.

Carboxylic acid An acid that loses an H+ to form a carboxylate anion during saponification.

Aqueous A term describing a solution where water is the solvent, as in aqueous OH- used in saponification.