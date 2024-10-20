Skip to main content
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell definitions Flashcards

Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell definitions
  • Face-Centered Cubic
    A crystal structure with atoms at each cube corner and face center, totaling four atoms per unit cell.
  • Unit Cell
    The smallest repeating structure in a crystal lattice, defining its symmetry and properties.
  • Atomic Radius
    The distance from the center of an atom to the outer boundary of its electron cloud.
  • Edge Length
    The distance between two adjacent corners of a unit cell, calculated as 2√2r for FCC.
  • Packing Efficiency
    The fraction of volume in a crystal structure occupied by atoms, 74% for FCC.
  • Coordination Number
    The number of nearest neighboring atoms surrounding an atom, 12 in FCC.
  • Crystallography
    The study of crystal structures and their properties.
  • Corner Atom
    An atom located at the corner of a unit cell, contributing partially to the cell's atom count.
  • Face Center
    The position at the center of a face of a unit cell, contributing half an atom to the cell.
  • Lattice
    A regular arrangement of particles in a crystal, defining its structure.