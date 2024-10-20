Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell definitions Flashcards
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell definitions
Terms in this set (10)
- Face-Centered CubicA crystal structure with atoms at each cube corner and face center, totaling four atoms per unit cell.
- Unit CellThe smallest repeating structure in a crystal lattice, defining its symmetry and properties.
- Atomic RadiusThe distance from the center of an atom to the outer boundary of its electron cloud.
- Edge LengthThe distance between two adjacent corners of a unit cell, calculated as 2√2r for FCC.
- Packing EfficiencyThe fraction of volume in a crystal structure occupied by atoms, 74% for FCC.
- Coordination NumberThe number of nearest neighboring atoms surrounding an atom, 12 in FCC.
- CrystallographyThe study of crystal structures and their properties.
- Corner AtomAn atom located at the corner of a unit cell, contributing partially to the cell's atom count.
- Face CenterThe position at the center of a face of a unit cell, contributing half an atom to the cell.
- LatticeA regular arrangement of particles in a crystal, defining its structure.