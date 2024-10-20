Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Face-Centered Cubic A crystal structure with atoms at each cube corner and face center, totaling four atoms per unit cell.

Unit Cell The smallest repeating structure in a crystal lattice, defining its symmetry and properties.

Atomic Radius The distance from the center of an atom to the outer boundary of its electron cloud.

Edge Length The distance between two adjacent corners of a unit cell, calculated as 2√2r for FCC.

Packing Efficiency The fraction of volume in a crystal structure occupied by atoms, 74% for FCC.

Coordination Number The number of nearest neighboring atoms surrounding an atom, 12 in FCC.

Crystallography The study of crystal structures and their properties.

Corner Atom An atom located at the corner of a unit cell, contributing partially to the cell's atom count.

Face Center The position at the center of a face of a unit cell, contributing half an atom to the cell.