Filtration and Evaporation quiz Flashcards

Filtration and Evaporation quiz
Which of the following substances is not normally found in filtrate: insoluble solid, soluble solid, liquid solvent, or residue?
Insoluble solid is not normally found in filtrate; it remains as residue on the filter paper.Which of the following forces drives filtration: gravity, vacuum pressure, magnetic force, or electrical force?
Gravity and vacuum pressure are forces that drive filtration, depending on the method used.Which of the following is required for filtration: filter paper, heating source, magnetic stirrer, or evaporation bowl?
Filter paper is required for filtration as it acts as a semi-permeable membrane.What is the force behind filtration: gravitational force, vacuum pressure, or both?
Both gravitational force and vacuum pressure can be forces behind filtration, depending on the method used.Which statement is correct regarding filtration: it separates soluble solids, it uses filter paper, it requires heating, or it involves magnetic fields?
Filtration uses filter paper to separate insoluble solids from liquids.How do substances move across a filtration membrane: by diffusion, by vacuum pressure, by gravitational force, or by magnetic attraction?
Substances move across a filtration membrane by gravitational force or vacuum pressure.What should not be found in filtrate: insoluble solid, soluble solid, liquid solvent, or dissolved gases?
Insoluble solid should not be found in filtrate; it remains as residue on the filter paper.What is the role of a vacuum pump in filtration?
A vacuum pump speeds up filtration by creating a vacuum that draws the filtrate through the filter paper faster.What is the difference between filtration and evaporation?
Filtration separates insoluble solids from liquids, while evaporation isolates soluble solids by vaporizing the solvent.How does a coffee filter demonstrate filtration?
A coffee filter retains coffee grounds as residue while allowing liquid coffee to pass through as filtrate.