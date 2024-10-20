Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Filtration and Evaporation quiz Flashcards

Filtration and Evaporation quiz
1/10
  • Which of the following substances is not normally found in filtrate: insoluble solid, soluble solid, liquid solvent, or residue?
    Insoluble solid is not normally found in filtrate; it remains as residue on the filter paper.
  • Which of the following forces drives filtration: gravity, vacuum pressure, magnetic force, or electrical force?
    Gravity and vacuum pressure are forces that drive filtration, depending on the method used.
  • Which of the following is required for filtration: filter paper, heating source, magnetic stirrer, or evaporation bowl?
    Filter paper is required for filtration as it acts as a semi-permeable membrane.
  • What is the force behind filtration: gravitational force, vacuum pressure, or both?
    Both gravitational force and vacuum pressure can be forces behind filtration, depending on the method used.
  • Which statement is correct regarding filtration: it separates soluble solids, it uses filter paper, it requires heating, or it involves magnetic fields?
    Filtration uses filter paper to separate insoluble solids from liquids.
  • How do substances move across a filtration membrane: by diffusion, by vacuum pressure, by gravitational force, or by magnetic attraction?
    Substances move across a filtration membrane by gravitational force or vacuum pressure.
  • What should not be found in filtrate: insoluble solid, soluble solid, liquid solvent, or dissolved gases?
    Insoluble solid should not be found in filtrate; it remains as residue on the filter paper.
  • What is the role of a vacuum pump in filtration?
    A vacuum pump speeds up filtration by creating a vacuum that draws the filtrate through the filter paper faster.
  • What is the difference between filtration and evaporation?
    Filtration separates insoluble solids from liquids, while evaporation isolates soluble solids by vaporizing the solvent.
  • How does a coffee filter demonstrate filtration?
    A coffee filter retains coffee grounds as residue while allowing liquid coffee to pass through as filtrate.