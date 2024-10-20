Galvanic Cell definitions Flashcards

- Galvanic CellA type of electrochemical cell that generates electricity through spontaneous redox reactions.
- AnodeThe negatively charged electrode where oxidation occurs, losing electrons and decreasing in mass over time.
- CathodeThe positively charged electrode where reduction occurs, gaining electrons and increasing in mass over time.
- Redox ReactionA chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons, comprising oxidation and reduction processes.
- Salt BridgeA tube containing neutral ions that connects two half-cells, maintaining charge balance by neutralizing excess ions.
- Standard Cell PotentialThe voltage difference between two electrodes in a galvanic cell, positive for spontaneous reactions.
- VoltmeterA device that measures the voltage or electrical potential difference between two points in a circuit.
- ElectrodeA conductor through which electricity enters or leaves a medium, such as the anode or cathode in a cell.
- Neutral IonsIons that do not exhibit acidic or basic properties, used in salt bridges to maintain charge neutrality.
- Spontaneous ReactionA reaction that occurs naturally under given conditions, often with a positive cell potential.
- EquilibriumA state where a galvanic cell has used all its electricity, with no net change in reactants or products.
- Gibbs Free EnergyA thermodynamic quantity representing the amount of energy available to do work, negative for spontaneous reactions.
- EntropyA measure of disorder or randomness in a system, increasing in spontaneous processes.
- Equilibrium ConstantA ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium, greater than 1 for spontaneous reactions.
- Conductive WireA medium through which electrons flow from the anode to the cathode, generating electricity.