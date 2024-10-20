Galvanic Cell definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Galvanic Cell A type of electrochemical cell that generates electricity through spontaneous redox reactions.

Anode The negatively charged electrode where oxidation occurs, losing electrons and decreasing in mass over time.

Cathode The positively charged electrode where reduction occurs, gaining electrons and increasing in mass over time.

Redox Reaction A chemical reaction involving the transfer of electrons, comprising oxidation and reduction processes.

Salt Bridge A tube containing neutral ions that connects two half-cells, maintaining charge balance by neutralizing excess ions.

Standard Cell Potential The voltage difference between two electrodes in a galvanic cell, positive for spontaneous reactions.

Voltmeter A device that measures the voltage or electrical potential difference between two points in a circuit.

Electrode A conductor through which electricity enters or leaves a medium, such as the anode or cathode in a cell.

Neutral Ions Ions that do not exhibit acidic or basic properties, used in salt bridges to maintain charge neutrality.

Spontaneous Reaction A reaction that occurs naturally under given conditions, often with a positive cell potential.

Equilibrium A state where a galvanic cell has used all its electricity, with no net change in reactants or products.

Gibbs Free Energy A thermodynamic quantity representing the amount of energy available to do work, negative for spontaneous reactions.

Entropy A measure of disorder or randomness in a system, increasing in spontaneous processes.

Equilibrium Constant A ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium, greater than 1 for spontaneous reactions.