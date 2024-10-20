Gamma Emission definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Gamma Emission A process where an excited atom emits a gamma ray, a high-energy photon, without changing its mass or atomic number.

Gamma Ray A high-energy photon with no mass or charge, part of the electromagnetic spectrum, emitted during gamma emission.

Photon A particle of light representing a quantum of electromagnetic energy, with no mass or charge.

Electromagnetic Spectrum The range of all types of electromagnetic radiation, including gamma rays, characterized by varying wavelengths and frequencies.

Thallium-204 An isotope of thallium that can undergo gamma emission, remaining unchanged in mass and atomic number.

Excited State A condition where an atom's electrons occupy higher energy levels than the ground state, often preceding gamma emission.

Orbital A region around an atom's nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, changing during gamma emission.

Ionizing Power The ability of radiation to ionize atoms, with gamma rays having low ionizing power compared to other particles.

Penetrating Power The ability of radiation to pass through materials, with gamma rays having high penetrating power.

Alpha Decay A type of radioactive decay where an atom emits an alpha particle, often occurring alongside gamma emission.

Beta Decay A radioactive decay process where a beta particle is emitted, frequently accompanying gamma emission.

Lead Shielding A protective barrier made of lead, used to block the penetrating power of gamma rays.

Concrete Shielding A dense material used to protect against the high penetrating power of gamma rays.

Mass Number The total number of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus, unchanged during gamma emission.