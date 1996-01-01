Gamma Emission quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the change in atomic mass when an atom emits gamma radiation?
There is no change in atomic mass when an atom emits gamma radiation, because gamma rays are high-energy photons with no mass or charge. The nucleus remains unchanged, and the isotope stays the same.What type of atom state is required for gamma emission to occur?
Gamma emission occurs when an atom is in an excited state, allowing it to release energy as a gamma ray.What symbol is commonly used to represent a gamma ray in nuclear equations?
A gamma ray is represented by 0 over 0 with the gamma symbol (0/0 γ) or simply the gamma symbol (γ).How does gamma emission affect the atomic number of an atom?
Gamma emission does not change the atomic number of an atom; it remains the same before and after emission.What happens to the electrons in an atom during gamma emission?
During gamma emission, an electron transitions from a higher energy orbital to a lower energy orbital, releasing a gamma ray.Why is thick lead or concrete required for protection against gamma rays?
Thick lead or concrete is needed because gamma rays have very high penetrating power and can pass through most materials.How does the ionizing power of gamma rays compare to alpha and beta particles?
Gamma rays have the lowest ionizing power compared to alpha and beta particles.In what way does gamma emission typically occur in relation to other types of radioactive decay?
Gamma emission often occurs alongside alpha or beta decay, rather than as an isolated event.Does gamma emission change the isotope of the atom involved?
No, gamma emission does not change the isotope; the atom remains the same isotope after emission.What part of the electromagnetic spectrum do gamma rays belong to?
Gamma rays are part of the electromagnetic spectrum and are classified as high-energy photons.