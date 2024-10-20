Gibbs Free Energy Calculations definitions Flashcards
Back
Gibbs Free Energy Calculations definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Gibbs Free EnergyA thermodynamic quantity used to predict the spontaneity of a chemical reaction.
- Standard ConditionsConditions of 1 atmosphere pressure and 25 °C used for measuring standard Gibbs free energy.
- EnthalpyA measure of the total energy of a thermodynamic system, often denoted as H.
- EntropyA measure of the disorder or randomness in a system, often denoted as S.
- KelvinThe SI base unit of temperature, used in thermodynamic calculations.
- SpontaneityThe tendency of a chemical reaction to occur without external influence.
- FormationThe process of creating a compound from its elements in their standard states.
- MolesA unit of measurement for amount of substance, used in chemical equations.
- KilojoulesA unit of energy equal to 1,000 joules, used in Gibbs free energy calculations.
- SummationThe process of adding together quantities, often used in calculating Gibbs free energy.
- ProductsSubstances formed as a result of a chemical reaction.
- ReactantsSubstances consumed during a chemical reaction.
- ChartA visual representation of data, often used to provide Gibbs free energy values.
- SigmaA symbol representing summation in mathematical equations.
- Natural StateThe most stable form of an element under standard conditions.