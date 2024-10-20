Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Gibbs Free Energy Calculations definitions Flashcards

Back
Gibbs Free Energy Calculations definitions
1/15
  • Gibbs Free Energy
    A thermodynamic quantity used to predict the spontaneity of a chemical reaction.
  • Standard Conditions
    Conditions of 1 atmosphere pressure and 25 °C used for measuring standard Gibbs free energy.
  • Enthalpy
    A measure of the total energy of a thermodynamic system, often denoted as H.
  • Entropy
    A measure of the disorder or randomness in a system, often denoted as S.
  • Kelvin
    The SI base unit of temperature, used in thermodynamic calculations.
  • Spontaneity
    The tendency of a chemical reaction to occur without external influence.
  • Formation
    The process of creating a compound from its elements in their standard states.
  • Moles
    A unit of measurement for amount of substance, used in chemical equations.
  • Kilojoules
    A unit of energy equal to 1,000 joules, used in Gibbs free energy calculations.
  • Summation
    The process of adding together quantities, often used in calculating Gibbs free energy.
  • Products
    Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction.
  • Reactants
    Substances consumed during a chemical reaction.
  • Chart
    A visual representation of data, often used to provide Gibbs free energy values.
  • Sigma
    A symbol representing summation in mathematical equations.
  • Natural State
    The most stable form of an element under standard conditions.