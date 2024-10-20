Gibbs Free Energy Calculations definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Gibbs Free Energy A thermodynamic quantity used to predict the spontaneity of a chemical reaction.

Standard Conditions Conditions of 1 atmosphere pressure and 25 °C used for measuring standard Gibbs free energy.

Enthalpy A measure of the total energy of a thermodynamic system, often denoted as H.

Entropy A measure of the disorder or randomness in a system, often denoted as S.

Kelvin The SI base unit of temperature, used in thermodynamic calculations.

Spontaneity The tendency of a chemical reaction to occur without external influence.

Formation The process of creating a compound from its elements in their standard states.

Moles A unit of measurement for amount of substance, used in chemical equations.

Kilojoules A unit of energy equal to 1,000 joules, used in Gibbs free energy calculations.

Summation The process of adding together quantities, often used in calculating Gibbs free energy.

Products Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction.

Reactants Substances consumed during a chemical reaction.

Chart A visual representation of data, often used to provide Gibbs free energy values.

Sigma A symbol representing summation in mathematical equations.