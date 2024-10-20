Halogenation Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Halogenation A reaction involving the addition of halogens to unsaturated hydrocarbons, transforming them into more reactive compounds.

Alkene A hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond, which can undergo halogenation to form dihalides.

Alkyne A hydrocarbon with two carbon-carbon pi bonds, requiring two moles of halogen for complete halogenation.

Pi bond A type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in alkenes and alkynes.

Dihalide A compound formed when two halogen atoms are added to an alkene during halogenation.

Tetrahalide A compound resulting from the addition of four halogen atoms to an alkyne in a halogenation reaction.

Reagent A substance or compound added to a system to cause a chemical reaction, such as halogens in halogenation.

Bromine A halogen element used in halogenation reactions to add to pi bonds in alkenes and alkynes.

Chlorine A halogen element that can react with alkenes and alkynes to form dihalides and tetrahalides.