Halogenation Reactions definitions Flashcards

Halogenation Reactions definitions
  • Halogenation
    A reaction involving the addition of halogens to unsaturated hydrocarbons, transforming them into more reactive compounds.
  • Alkene
    A hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond, which can undergo halogenation to form dihalides.
  • Alkyne
    A hydrocarbon with two carbon-carbon pi bonds, requiring two moles of halogen for complete halogenation.
  • Pi bond
    A type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in alkenes and alkynes.
  • Dihalide
    A compound formed when two halogen atoms are added to an alkene during halogenation.
  • Tetrahalide
    A compound resulting from the addition of four halogen atoms to an alkyne in a halogenation reaction.
  • Reagent
    A substance or compound added to a system to cause a chemical reaction, such as halogens in halogenation.
  • Bromine
    A halogen element used in halogenation reactions to add to pi bonds in alkenes and alkynes.
  • Chlorine
    A halogen element that can react with alkenes and alkynes to form dihalides and tetrahalides.
  • Unsaturated hydrocarbon
    A hydrocarbon with one or more pi bonds, capable of undergoing halogenation to form halogenated compounds.