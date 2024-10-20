Skip to main content
Henry's Law Calculations definitions Flashcards

Henry's Law Calculations definitions
  • Henry's Law
    Describes the relationship between gas solubility and its partial pressure.
  • Solubility
    The concentration of a dissolved gas in a solvent, often measured in molarity.
  • Partial Pressure
    The pressure exerted by a single gas in a mixture of gases.
  • Molarity
    A measure of concentration, representing moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • Henry's Law Constant
    A proportionality constant in Henry's Law, indicating solubility at a fixed temperature.
  • Atmospheres
    A unit of pressure commonly used in expressing gas pressures.
  • Torr
    A unit of pressure equivalent to 1/760 of an atmosphere.
  • Millimeters of Mercury
    A unit of pressure also known as mmHg, used in measuring gas pressures.
  • S1P1=S2P2
    A formula used to compare solubility and pressure under two different conditions.
  • Temperature
    A factor affecting the value of Henry's Law constant.
  • Solvent
    The liquid in which a gas is dissolved to form a solution.