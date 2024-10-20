Henry's Law Calculations definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Henry's Law Describes the relationship between gas solubility and its partial pressure.

Solubility The concentration of a dissolved gas in a solvent, often measured in molarity.

Partial Pressure The pressure exerted by a single gas in a mixture of gases.

Molarity A measure of concentration, representing moles of solute per liter of solution.

Henry's Law Constant A proportionality constant in Henry's Law, indicating solubility at a fixed temperature.

Atmospheres A unit of pressure commonly used in expressing gas pressures.

Torr A unit of pressure equivalent to 1/760 of an atmosphere.

Millimeters of Mercury A unit of pressure also known as mmHg, used in measuring gas pressures.

S1P1=S2P2 A formula used to compare solubility and pressure under two different conditions.

Temperature A factor affecting the value of Henry's Law constant.