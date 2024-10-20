Hydrogen Compounds definitions Flashcards
- HydridesBinary compounds containing hydrogen and a metal or non-metal.
- Ionic HydridesWhite crystalline solids formed with group 1A or 2A metals and hydrogen.
- Covalent HydridesCompounds formed when hydrogen reacts with nonmetals or metalloids.
- Metallic HydridesCompounds where hydrogen fills gaps in the lattice of transition metals.
- Oxidation NumberA value representing the charge of an atom in a compound.
- Diatomic HydrogenMolecular hydrogen consisting of two hydrogen atoms bonded together.
- Group 1A MetalsAlkali metals with a charge of plus 1 in compounds.
- Group 2A MetalsAlkaline earth metals with a charge of plus 2 in compounds.
- Transition MetalsElements that can form metallic hydrides with hydrogen.
- AmmoniaA covalent hydride formed from nitrogen and hydrogen, NH₃.
- MethaneA common covalent hydride with the formula CH₄.
- WaterA covalent hydride with the chemical formula H₂O.
- Hydrogen FluorideA covalent hydride with the formula HF.
- Stoichiometric RatioThe exact ratio of elements in a compound, often not followed in metallic hydrides.
- Lattice StructureThe arrangement of atoms in a crystalline solid, such as in metallic hydrides.