Hydrogen Compounds definitions Flashcards

Hydrogen Compounds definitions
  • Hydrides
    Binary compounds containing hydrogen and a metal or non-metal.
  • Ionic Hydrides
    White crystalline solids formed with group 1A or 2A metals and hydrogen.
  • Covalent Hydrides
    Compounds formed when hydrogen reacts with nonmetals or metalloids.
  • Metallic Hydrides
    Compounds where hydrogen fills gaps in the lattice of transition metals.
  • Oxidation Number
    A value representing the charge of an atom in a compound.
  • Diatomic Hydrogen
    Molecular hydrogen consisting of two hydrogen atoms bonded together.
  • Group 1A Metals
    Alkali metals with a charge of plus 1 in compounds.
  • Group 2A Metals
    Alkaline earth metals with a charge of plus 2 in compounds.
  • Transition Metals
    Elements that can form metallic hydrides with hydrogen.
  • Ammonia
    A covalent hydride formed from nitrogen and hydrogen, NH₃.
  • Methane
    A common covalent hydride with the formula CH₄.
  • Water
    A covalent hydride with the chemical formula H₂O.
  • Hydrogen Fluoride
    A covalent hydride with the formula HF.
  • Stoichiometric Ratio
    The exact ratio of elements in a compound, often not followed in metallic hydrides.
  • Lattice Structure
    The arrangement of atoms in a crystalline solid, such as in metallic hydrides.