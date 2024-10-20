Hydrogen Compounds definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Hydrides Binary compounds containing hydrogen and a metal or non-metal.

Ionic Hydrides White crystalline solids formed with group 1A or 2A metals and hydrogen.

Covalent Hydrides Compounds formed when hydrogen reacts with nonmetals or metalloids.

Metallic Hydrides Compounds where hydrogen fills gaps in the lattice of transition metals.

Oxidation Number A value representing the charge of an atom in a compound.

Diatomic Hydrogen Molecular hydrogen consisting of two hydrogen atoms bonded together.

Group 1A Metals Alkali metals with a charge of plus 1 in compounds.

Group 2A Metals Alkaline earth metals with a charge of plus 2 in compounds.

Transition Metals Elements that can form metallic hydrides with hydrogen.

Ammonia A covalent hydride formed from nitrogen and hydrogen, NH₃.

Methane A common covalent hydride with the formula CH₄.

Water A covalent hydride with the chemical formula H₂O.

Hydrogen Fluoride A covalent hydride with the formula HF.

Stoichiometric Ratio The exact ratio of elements in a compound, often not followed in metallic hydrides.