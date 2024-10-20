Skip to main content
Hydrogenation Reactions definitions Flashcards

Hydrogenation Reactions definitions
  • Hydrogenation
    A chemical reaction involving the addition of hydrogen to unsaturated hydrocarbons, converting them into alkanes.
  • Alkene
    A hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond, which can be hydrogenated to form an alkane.
  • Alkyne
    A hydrocarbon with at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, requiring two moles of hydrogen for full hydrogenation.
  • Alkane
    A saturated hydrocarbon with only single bonds between carbon atoms, resulting from hydrogenation.
  • Pi bond
    A type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of atomic orbitals, present in alkenes and alkynes.
  • Catalyst
    A substance, often a metal, that increases the rate of hydrogenation by facilitating the breaking of hydrogen bonds.
  • Metal catalyst
    A specific type of catalyst used in hydrogenation to break the hydrogen-hydrogen bond efficiently.
  • Saturation
    The state of a hydrocarbon chain when all carbon-carbon bonds are single, achieved through hydrogenation.
  • Hydrocarbon
    An organic compound consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon, which can be unsaturated or saturated.
  • Reagent
    A substance or compound added to a system to cause a chemical reaction, such as hydrogen in hydrogenation.