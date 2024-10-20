Hydrogenation Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Hydrogenation A chemical reaction involving the addition of hydrogen to unsaturated hydrocarbons, converting them into alkanes.

Alkene A hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond, which can be hydrogenated to form an alkane.

Alkyne A hydrocarbon with at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, requiring two moles of hydrogen for full hydrogenation.

Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon with only single bonds between carbon atoms, resulting from hydrogenation.

Pi bond A type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of atomic orbitals, present in alkenes and alkynes.

Catalyst A substance, often a metal, that increases the rate of hydrogenation by facilitating the breaking of hydrogen bonds.

Metal catalyst A specific type of catalyst used in hydrogenation to break the hydrogen-hydrogen bond efficiently.

Saturation The state of a hydrocarbon chain when all carbon-carbon bonds are single, achieved through hydrogenation.

Hydrocarbon An organic compound consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon, which can be unsaturated or saturated.