Hydrohalogenation Reactions definitions Flashcards

Hydrohalogenation A reaction where hydrogen and a halogen are added across a pi bond of an alkene or alkyne.

Alkene A hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon double bond.

Alkyne A hydrocarbon containing a carbon-carbon triple bond.

Alkyl Halide A compound formed when a halogen is added to an alkane, alkene, or alkyne.

Markovnikov's Rule A rule stating that hydrogen adds to the carbon with more hydrogens in unsymmetrical alkenes or alkynes.

Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by the sideways overlap of atomic orbitals.

Symmetrical Molecule A molecule where substituents are evenly distributed, allowing equal addition of atoms.

Dihalide A compound with two halogen atoms added to the same carbon.

Hydrogen The lightest and most abundant element, often added in hydrohalogenation reactions.

Halogen A group 17 element, such as bromine or chlorine, used in hydrohalogenation.

Bromine A halogen element commonly used in hydrohalogenation reactions.

Chlorine A halogen element often used in hydrohalogenation reactions.

Double Bond A chemical bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between atoms.

Triple Bond A chemical bond where three pairs of electrons are shared between atoms.