Intermolecular Forces quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following exhibits dipole-dipole intermolecular forces in a pure substance? A polar molecule, such as HCl, exhibits dipole-dipole intermolecular forces in a pure substance.

Which reason best explains why metals are shiny? Metals are shiny because their electrons are delocalized, allowing them to reflect light efficiently.

Which intermolecular force is the strongest? Ion-dipole forces are the strongest intermolecular forces.

Which of the following substances would have the greatest dispersion forces? A large, heavy, and easily polarizable molecule, such as I2, would have the greatest dispersion forces.

Which of the following allows oil and water to mix or emulsify by reducing surface tension? Surfactants or emulsifiers allow oil and water to mix by reducing surface tension.

Which of the following most likely requires intermolecular forces? The condensation of a gas into a liquid most likely requires intermolecular forces.