Intermolecular Forces quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following exhibits dipole-dipole intermolecular forces in a pure substance?
A polar molecule, such as HCl, exhibits dipole-dipole intermolecular forces in a pure substance.
Metals are shiny because their electrons are delocalized, allowing them to reflect light efficiently.
Ion-dipole forces are the strongest intermolecular forces.
A large, heavy, and easily polarizable molecule, such as I2, would have the greatest dispersion forces.
Surfactants or emulsifiers allow oil and water to mix by reducing surface tension.
The condensation of a gas into a liquid most likely requires intermolecular forces.
HI molecules experience dipole-dipole forces and London dispersion forces.
A high boiling point typically indicates strong intermolecular forces in a liquid.
Particles in a solid are closely packed and held together by strong intermolecular forces.
Both are considered electrostatic attractions.
Each substance may have London dispersion, dipole-dipole, hydrogen bonding, or ion-dipole forces depending on its polarity and composition.
Covalent bonds are not intermolecular forces; they are intramolecular.
Metals are malleable because their atoms can slide past each other due to the delocalized electrons.
Hydrogen bonding identifies a type of intermolecular force.
Surface tension is caused by strong intermolecular forces at the surface of a liquid.
Oil and water do not mix because oil is nonpolar and water is polar, so their intermolecular forces are incompatible.
Ion-dipole force is the strongest intermolecular force.Why does water have a high surface tension?
A molecule with a large number of electrons and a large size, such as I2, would have the largest dispersion forces.
Dipole-dipole interaction is an intermolecular force.
The polarity of water molecules and hydrogen bonding cause them to be attracted to each other.
London dispersion forces occur between all substances.
Depending on the molecule, it may have London dispersion, dipole-dipole, hydrogen bonding, or ion-dipole forces.
Molecules with hydrogen directly bonded to F, O, or N can form hydrogen bonds.
Water (H2O), ammonia (NH3), and hydrogen fluoride (HF) can form hydrogen bonds in a pure sample.
A compound with strong hydrogen bonding, such as H2O, would have the highest boiling point.
Both have hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole, and London dispersion forces.
An ionic compound dissolved in water has the strongest intermolecular forces (ion-dipole).
A compound with ion-dipole interactions, such as NaCl in water, would experience the strongest overall intermolecular forces.
Intermolecular forces occur between two or more separate molecules.
Because of hydrogen bonding due to the polarity of water molecules.
Water beads up due to high surface tension from hydrogen bonding, and the wax is nonpolar, preventing spreading.
Nonpolar molecules like CH4 cannot form hydrogen bonds with water.
London dispersion forces are present in all molecules and atoms.
London dispersion forces exist between all molecules.
London dispersion forces are the strongest present between BH3 molecules.
The strongest possible force depends on the structure; if it has H bonded to F, O, or N, hydrogen bonding is strongest; otherwise, dipole-dipole or dispersion.
Ion-dipole forces are stronger than hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole, and dispersion forces.
The three main types are hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole, and London dispersion forces.