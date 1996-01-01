Intermolecular Forces quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Intermolecular Forces quiz #1
  • Which of the following exhibits dipole-dipole intermolecular forces in a pure substance?
    A polar molecule, such as HCl, exhibits dipole-dipole intermolecular forces in a pure substance.
  • Which reason best explains why metals are shiny?
    Metals are shiny because their electrons are delocalized, allowing them to reflect light efficiently.
  • Which intermolecular force is the strongest?
    Ion-dipole forces are the strongest intermolecular forces.
  • Which of the following substances would have the greatest dispersion forces?
    A large, heavy, and easily polarizable molecule, such as I2, would have the greatest dispersion forces.
  • Which of the following allows oil and water to mix or emulsify by reducing surface tension?
    Surfactants or emulsifiers allow oil and water to mix by reducing surface tension.
  • Which of the following most likely requires intermolecular forces?
    The condensation of a gas into a liquid most likely requires intermolecular forces.
  • What intermolecular forces are present between two molecules of HI?
    HI molecules experience dipole-dipole forces and London dispersion forces.
  • Which property typically indicates strong intermolecular forces are present in a liquid?
    A high boiling point typically indicates strong intermolecular forces in a liquid.
  • Which of the following best describes particles in a solid?
    Particles in a solid are closely packed and held together by strong intermolecular forces.
  • Both intra- and intermolecular forces are considered what kind of attraction?
    Both are considered electrostatic attractions.
  • What intermolecular forces are present in each of the substances?
    Each substance may have London dispersion, dipole-dipole, hydrogen bonding, or ion-dipole forces depending on its polarity and composition.
  • Which of the following is not an intermolecular force?
    Covalent bonds are not intermolecular forces; they are intramolecular.
  • Why are metals malleable?
    Metals are malleable because their atoms can slide past each other due to the delocalized electrons.
  • Which term identifies a type of intermolecular force?
    Hydrogen bonding identifies a type of intermolecular force.
  • What causes surface tension?
    Surface tension is caused by strong intermolecular forces at the surface of a liquid.
  • Why don't oil and water mix?
    Oil and water do not mix because oil is nonpolar and water is polar, so their intermolecular forces are incompatible.
  • Why does water have a high surface tension?
    Water has high surface tension due to strong hydrogen bonding between its molecules.
  • Which one of the following would have the largest dispersion forces?
    A molecule with a large number of electrons and a large size, such as I2, would have the largest dispersion forces.
  • Which is an intermolecular force?
    Dipole-dipole interaction is an intermolecular force.
  • Which feature of water molecules causes them to be attracted to each other?
    The polarity of water molecules and hydrogen bonding cause them to be attracted to each other.
  • What type of intermolecular force occurs between all substances?
    London dispersion forces occur between all substances.
  • What types of intermolecular forces are present in each molecule?
    Depending on the molecule, it may have London dispersion, dipole-dipole, hydrogen bonding, or ion-dipole forces.
  • Which of the following molecules can form hydrogen bonds?
    Molecules with hydrogen directly bonded to F, O, or N can form hydrogen bonds.
  • Which of the following can form hydrogen bonds in a pure sample?
    Water (H2O), ammonia (NH3), and hydrogen fluoride (HF) can form hydrogen bonds in a pure sample.
  • Which of the following compounds would have the highest boiling point?
    A compound with strong hydrogen bonding, such as H2O, would have the highest boiling point.
  • What intermolecular forces are present in pure samples of both CH3CH2OH and CH3CH2NH2?
    Both have hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole, and London dispersion forces.
  • Which compound has the strongest intermolecular forces?
    An ionic compound dissolved in water has the strongest intermolecular forces (ion-dipole).
  • Which of the following compounds would experience the strongest overall intermolecular forces?
    A compound with ion-dipole interactions, such as NaCl in water, would experience the strongest overall intermolecular forces.
  • Does intermolecular happen within the same molecule or with two or more separate molecules?
    Intermolecular forces occur between two or more separate molecules.
  • Why is a hydrogen atom in one H2O molecule attracted to the oxygen atom in an adjacent H2O molecule?
    Because of hydrogen bonding due to the polarity of water molecules.
  • Why does water bead up on a freshly waxed car?
    Water beads up due to high surface tension from hydrogen bonding, and the wax is nonpolar, preventing spreading.
  • Which of the following compounds cannot form hydrogen bonds with water?
    Nonpolar molecules like CH4 cannot form hydrogen bonds with water.
  • What is the strongest intermolecular force present in the interaction of two molecules of BH3?
    London dispersion forces are the strongest present between BH3 molecules.
  • What is the strongest intermolecular force possible between molecules of the following structure?
    The strongest possible force depends on the structure; if it has H bonded to F, O, or N, hydrogen bonding is strongest; otherwise, dipole-dipole or dispersion.
  • Which type of intermolecular force is stronger?
    Ion-dipole forces are stronger than hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole, and dispersion forces.
  • What are the three types of intermolecular forces?
    The three main types are hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole, and London dispersion forces.