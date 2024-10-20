Intro to Electrochemical Cells definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Electrochemical Cell A device with two half-cells connected by a wire, facilitating redox reactions to produce or consume electricity.

Half Cell A container with an electrode immersed in an electrolyte, representing a half-reaction in an electrochemical cell.

Electrode A metal rod in a half-cell where oxidation or reduction occurs, facilitating electron transfer.

Electrolyte A solution in which the electrode is immersed, allowing ions to move and participate in redox reactions.

Redox Reaction A chemical process involving the transfer of electrons, comprising oxidation and reduction.

Oxidation A process where an element loses electrons, increasing its oxidation state.

Reduction A process where an element gains electrons, decreasing its oxidation state.

Cell Potential The energy difference measured in volts as electrons move between half-cells in an electrochemical cell.

Standard Conditions Conditions of 25°C, 1 M concentration, 1 atm pressure, and pH 7 used to measure standard cell potential.

Standard Cell Potential The cell potential measured under standard conditions, indicating the energy difference in a redox reaction.

Non-standard Cell Potential The cell potential measured under conditions differing from standard, affecting the energy difference.

Galvanic Cell An electrochemical cell with a positive cell potential, producing electricity.

Electrolytic Cell An electrochemical cell with a negative cell potential, consuming electricity.