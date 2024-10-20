Intro to Electrochemical Cells quiz Flashcards
Which complex is not involved in producing the electrochemical gradient for ATP synthesis?
The electrolytic cell is not involved in producing the electrochemical gradient for ATP synthesis as it consumes electricity rather than producing it.What is the role of electrodes in an electrochemical cell?
Electrodes in an electrochemical cell facilitate redox reactions, where one electrode undergoes oxidation and the other undergoes reduction.How is electricity generated in a galvanic cell?
Electricity is generated in a galvanic cell through the movement of electrons between half-cells, resulting in a positive cell potential.What is the difference between standard and non-standard cell potential?
Standard cell potential is measured under specific conditions (25°C, 1 M, 1 atm, pH=7), while non-standard cell potential is measured under varying conditions.What happens during oxidation in an electrochemical cell?
During oxidation in an electrochemical cell, electrons are lost from the electrode, increasing its oxidation number.What is the function of a conductive wire in an electrochemical cell?
A conductive wire in an electrochemical cell allows the transfer of electrons between the two half-cells, facilitating the redox reaction.What characterizes an electrolytic cell?
An electrolytic cell is characterized by a negative cell potential, indicating that it consumes electricity rather than producing it.How does reduction occur in an electrochemical cell?
Reduction occurs in an electrochemical cell when electrons are gained by the electrode, decreasing its oxidation number.What is the significance of cell potential in electrochemical cells?
Cell potential indicates the energy difference as electrons move between half-cells, determining whether electricity is produced or consumed.What are the two types of electrochemical cells?
The two types of electrochemical cells are galvanic cells, which produce electricity, and electrolytic cells, which consume electricity.