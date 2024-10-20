Intro to Redox Reactions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Redox Reactions Involve electron transfer between reactants, altering oxidation states.

Oxidation Increases carbon-oxygen bonds, transforming alcohols to aldehydes or ketones.

Reduction Increases carbon-hydrogen bonds, converting carboxylic acids to alcohols.

Carbon-Oxygen Bonds Increase during oxidation, indicating a higher oxidation state.

Carbon-Hydrogen Bonds Increase during reduction, indicating a lower oxidation state.

Alcohols Organic compounds that can be oxidized to aldehydes or ketones.

Aldehydes Intermediate oxidation products between alcohols and carboxylic acids.

Ketones Similar to aldehydes, formed during oxidation of secondary alcohols.

Carboxylic Acids Result from further oxidation of aldehydes, containing three carbon-oxygen bonds.

Hydrocarbons Compounds with only carbon and hydrogen, not central in redox reactions.

Carbon Dioxide End product of complete oxidation, not typically involved in organic redox.

Functional Groups Specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine chemical reactions.

Organic Chemistry Branch of chemistry focusing on carbon-containing compounds and their transformations.

Electron Transfer Movement of electrons from one reactant to another in redox reactions.