Introduction to Quantum Mechanics definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Quantum Mechanics definitions
  • Quantum Mechanics
    A theoretical framework describing electron behavior at the atomic scale.
  • Quantum Numbers
    Values specifying energy levels and positions of electrons in an atom.
  • Principal Quantum Number
    Indicates the energy and size of an atomic shell, denoted by n.
  • Angular Momentum Quantum Number
    Defines the shape of an orbital within a subshell, denoted by l.
  • Magnetic Quantum Number
    Provides the orientation of an orbital, denoted by m sub l.
  • Spin Quantum Number
    Determines the direction of an electron's spin, denoted by m sub s.
  • Shell
    The orbit that electrons take around the nucleus of an atom.
  • Subshell
    Regions within a shell where electrons are located, labeled s, p, d, f.
  • Orbital
    Region within a subshell where specific electrons can be found.
  • Electron Spin
    The direction of an electron's rotation, either clockwise or counterclockwise.
  • Schrodinger's Wave Equation
    A complex mathematical equation used to describe electron behavior.
  • Azimuthal Quantum Number
    Another term for angular momentum quantum number, defining orbital shape.