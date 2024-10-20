Introduction to Quantum Mechanics definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Quantum Mechanics A theoretical framework describing electron behavior at the atomic scale.

Quantum Numbers Values specifying energy levels and positions of electrons in an atom.

Principal Quantum Number Indicates the energy and size of an atomic shell, denoted by n.

Angular Momentum Quantum Number Defines the shape of an orbital within a subshell, denoted by l.

Magnetic Quantum Number Provides the orientation of an orbital, denoted by m sub l.

Spin Quantum Number Determines the direction of an electron's spin, denoted by m sub s.

Shell The orbit that electrons take around the nucleus of an atom.

Subshell Regions within a shell where electrons are located, labeled s, p, d, f.

Orbital Region within a subshell where specific electrons can be found.

Electron Spin The direction of an electron's rotation, either clockwise or counterclockwise.

Schrodinger's Wave Equation A complex mathematical equation used to describe electron behavior.