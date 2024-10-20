Ionic Salts definitions Flashcards

- Ionic SaltA compound formed from the neutralization reaction between an acid and a base, resulting in a cation and an anion.
- CationA positively charged ion in an ionic compound, which can be acidic or neutral based on its charge and identity.
- AnionA negatively charged ion in an ionic compound, which can be basic or neutral based on its reaction with a proton.
- Neutralization ReactionA chemical reaction between an acid and a base that produces an ionic salt and water.
- Main Group MetalsElements that form cations with a charge of +3 or higher, making them acidic.
- Transition MetalsElements that form cations with a charge of +2 or higher, making them acidic.
- Positively Charged AminesAmines that are always acidic due to their positive charge.
- SolubilityA chemical property indicating the ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent, increasing for acidic ions in basic solutions.
- ProtonA positively charged subatomic particle, represented as H+, used to determine anion acidity or basicity.
- Weak AcidAn acid that partially dissociates in solution, forming a basic anion when its conjugate base is created.
- Strong AcidAn acid that completely dissociates in solution, forming a neutral anion when its conjugate base is created.
- Sodium ChlorideAn example of an ionic salt formed from hydrochloric acid and sodium hydroxide, resulting in a neutral chloride ion.
- Potassium FluorideAn ionic salt that forms a basic fluoride ion when reacting with a proton to create a weak acid.
- Ammonium NitrateAn ionic salt that produces an acidic ammonium ion due to its positively charged amine.
- Zinc ChlorideAn ionic salt that forms an acidic zinc cation due to its +2 charge.