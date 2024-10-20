Ionic Salts definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Ionic Salt A compound formed from the neutralization reaction between an acid and a base, resulting in a cation and an anion.

Cation A positively charged ion in an ionic compound, which can be acidic or neutral based on its charge and identity.

Anion A negatively charged ion in an ionic compound, which can be basic or neutral based on its reaction with a proton.

Neutralization Reaction A chemical reaction between an acid and a base that produces an ionic salt and water.

Main Group Metals Elements that form cations with a charge of +3 or higher, making them acidic.

Transition Metals Elements that form cations with a charge of +2 or higher, making them acidic.

Positively Charged Amines Amines that are always acidic due to their positive charge.

Solubility A chemical property indicating the ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent, increasing for acidic ions in basic solutions.

Proton A positively charged subatomic particle, represented as H+, used to determine anion acidity or basicity.

Weak Acid An acid that partially dissociates in solution, forming a basic anion when its conjugate base is created.

Strong Acid An acid that completely dissociates in solution, forming a neutral anion when its conjugate base is created.

Sodium Chloride An example of an ionic salt formed from hydrochloric acid and sodium hydroxide, resulting in a neutral chloride ion.

Potassium Fluoride An ionic salt that forms a basic fluoride ion when reacting with a proton to create a weak acid.

Ammonium Nitrate An ionic salt that produces an acidic ammonium ion due to its positively charged amine.