Ionic Salts definitions Flashcards

  • Ionic Salt
    A compound formed from the neutralization reaction between an acid and a base, resulting in a cation and an anion.
  • Cation
    A positively charged ion in an ionic compound, which can be acidic or neutral based on its charge and identity.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged ion in an ionic compound, which can be basic or neutral based on its reaction with a proton.
  • Neutralization Reaction
    A chemical reaction between an acid and a base that produces an ionic salt and water.
  • Main Group Metals
    Elements that form cations with a charge of +3 or higher, making them acidic.
  • Transition Metals
    Elements that form cations with a charge of +2 or higher, making them acidic.
  • Positively Charged Amines
    Amines that are always acidic due to their positive charge.
  • Solubility
    A chemical property indicating the ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent, increasing for acidic ions in basic solutions.
  • Proton
    A positively charged subatomic particle, represented as H+, used to determine anion acidity or basicity.
  • Weak Acid
    An acid that partially dissociates in solution, forming a basic anion when its conjugate base is created.
  • Strong Acid
    An acid that completely dissociates in solution, forming a neutral anion when its conjugate base is created.
  • Sodium Chloride
    An example of an ionic salt formed from hydrochloric acid and sodium hydroxide, resulting in a neutral chloride ion.
  • Potassium Fluoride
    An ionic salt that forms a basic fluoride ion when reacting with a proton to create a weak acid.
  • Ammonium Nitrate
    An ionic salt that produces an acidic ammonium ion due to its positively charged amine.
  • Zinc Chloride
    An ionic salt that forms an acidic zinc cation due to its +2 charge.