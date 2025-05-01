Skip to main content
Ionic Salts quiz #1 Flashcards

Ionic Salts quiz #1
  • Is potassium bromate (KBrO4) considered acidic, basic, or neutral as an ionic salt?
    Potassium bromate (KBrO4) is considered neutral as an ionic salt because its cation (K+) is a main group metal with a charge less than +3 (neutral), and its anion (BrO4-) forms a strong acid when combined with H+, making the anion neutral.
  • Is sodium bromide (NaBr) a strong base?
    Sodium bromide (NaBr) is not a strong base; it is a neutral salt because its cation (Na+) is neutral and its anion (Br-) forms a strong acid (HBr) when combined with H+, making the anion neutral.
  • Is sodium bromate (NaBrO3) acidic, basic, or neutral as an ionic salt?
    Sodium bromate (NaBrO3) is neutral as an ionic salt because its cation (Na+) is neutral and its anion (BrO3-) forms a strong acid (HBrO3) when combined with H+, making the anion neutral.
  • Is potassium bromide (KBr) an acid or a base as an ionic salt?
    Potassium bromide (KBr) is a neutral salt because its cation (K+) is neutral and its anion (Br-) forms a strong acid (HBr) when combined with H+, making the anion neutral.
  • Is sodium perbromate (NaBrO4) acidic, basic, or neutral as an ionic salt?
    Sodium perbromate (NaBrO4) is neutral as an ionic salt because its cation (Na+) is neutral and its anion (BrO4-) forms a strong acid when combined with H+, making the anion neutral.
  • What is the effect of placing an acidic cation in a basic solution?
    The solubility of an acidic cation increases when placed in a basic solution. Neutral cations do not experience a change in solubility under these conditions.
  • How do you determine if an anion is basic or neutral using a proton?
    Add an H+ to the anion and observe the acid formed. If a weak acid is produced, the anion is basic; if a strong acid is produced, the anion is neutral.
  • Which type of cation is always considered acidic regardless of its charge?
    Positively charged amines are always considered acidic. This is because they act as weak acids in solution.
  • What is the minimum charge required for a main group metal cation to be classified as acidic?
    A main group metal cation must have a charge of +3 or higher to be considered acidic. Cations with lower charges are neutral.
  • What happens to the solubility of neutral cations when placed in a basic solution?
    The solubility of neutral cations remains unaffected when placed in a basic solution. Only acidic cations show increased solubility in basic environments.