Ionic Salts quiz #1 Flashcards

Is potassium bromate (KBrO4) considered acidic, basic, or neutral as an ionic salt? Potassium bromate (KBrO4) is considered neutral as an ionic salt because its cation (K+) is a main group metal with a charge less than +3 (neutral), and its anion (BrO4-) forms a strong acid when combined with H+, making the anion neutral. Is sodium bromide (NaBr) a strong base? Sodium bromide (NaBr) is not a strong base; it is a neutral salt because its cation (Na+) is neutral and its anion (Br-) forms a strong acid (HBr) when combined with H+, making the anion neutral. Is sodium bromate (NaBrO3) acidic, basic, or neutral as an ionic salt? Sodium bromate (NaBrO3) is neutral as an ionic salt because its cation (Na+) is neutral and its anion (BrO3-) forms a strong acid (HBrO3) when combined with H+, making the anion neutral. Is potassium bromide (KBr) an acid or a base as an ionic salt? Potassium bromide (KBr) is a neutral salt because its cation (K+) is neutral and its anion (Br-) forms a strong acid (HBr) when combined with H+, making the anion neutral. Is sodium perbromate (NaBrO4) acidic, basic, or neutral as an ionic salt? Sodium perbromate (NaBrO4) is neutral as an ionic salt because its cation (Na+) is neutral and its anion (BrO4-) forms a strong acid when combined with H+, making the anion neutral. What is the effect of placing an acidic cation in a basic solution? The solubility of an acidic cation increases when placed in a basic solution. Neutral cations do not experience a change in solubility under these conditions. How do you determine if an anion is basic or neutral using a proton? Add an H+ to the anion and observe the acid formed. If a weak acid is produced, the anion is basic; if a strong acid is produced, the anion is neutral. Which type of cation is always considered acidic regardless of its charge? Positively charged amines are always considered acidic. This is because they act as weak acids in solution. What is the minimum charge required for a main group metal cation to be classified as acidic? A main group metal cation must have a charge of +3 or higher to be considered acidic. Cations with lower charges are neutral. What happens to the solubility of neutral cations when placed in a basic solution? The solubility of neutral cations remains unaffected when placed in a basic solution. Only acidic cations show increased solubility in basic environments.
Ionic Salts quiz #1
