Ionic Salts quiz #1 Flashcards

Is potassium bromate (KBrO4) considered acidic, basic, or neutral as an ionic salt? Potassium bromate (KBrO4) is considered neutral as an ionic salt because its cation (K+) is a main group metal with a charge less than +3 (neutral), and its anion (BrO4-) forms a strong acid when combined with H+, making the anion neutral.

Is sodium bromide (NaBr) a strong base? Sodium bromide (NaBr) is not a strong base; it is a neutral salt because its cation (Na+) is neutral and its anion (Br-) forms a strong acid (HBr) when combined with H+, making the anion neutral.

Is sodium bromate (NaBrO3) acidic, basic, or neutral as an ionic salt? Sodium bromate (NaBrO3) is neutral as an ionic salt because its cation (Na+) is neutral and its anion (BrO3-) forms a strong acid (HBrO3) when combined with H+, making the anion neutral.

Is potassium bromide (KBr) an acid or a base as an ionic salt? Potassium bromide (KBr) is a neutral salt because its cation (K+) is neutral and its anion (Br-) forms a strong acid (HBr) when combined with H+, making the anion neutral.

Is sodium perbromate (NaBrO4) acidic, basic, or neutral as an ionic salt? Sodium perbromate (NaBrO4) is neutral as an ionic salt because its cation (Na+) is neutral and its anion (BrO4-) forms a strong acid when combined with H+, making the anion neutral.

What is the effect of placing an acidic cation in a basic solution? The solubility of an acidic cation increases when placed in a basic solution. Neutral cations do not experience a change in solubility under these conditions.