Isomers definitions Flashcards

  • Isomers
    Compounds with the same molecular formula but different connectivity or spatial orientation.
  • Structural Isomers
    Compounds with the same molecular formula but different connectivity of atoms.
  • Constitutional Isomers
    Another term for structural isomers, differing in atom connectivity.
  • Stereoisomers
    Compounds with the same molecular formula and connectivity but different spatial orientation.
  • Geometric Isomers
    Stereoisomers differing in spatial arrangement around a double bond, classified as cis or trans.
  • Optical Isomers
    Non-superimposable mirror images of each other, like left and right hands.
  • Cis
    Geometric isomer with substituent groups on the same side of a double bond.
  • Trans
    Geometric isomer with substituent groups on opposite sides of a double bond.
  • Molecular Formula
    Representation of the number and type of atoms in a molecule.
  • Connectivity
    The specific arrangement of atoms within a molecule.
  • Spatial Orientation
    The three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule.
  • Double Bond
    A chemical bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between atoms.
  • Mirror Image
    A reflection of a molecule that cannot be superimposed onto the original.
  • Wedged Bond
    A bond indicating an atom is coming out of the plane towards the viewer.
  • Dashed Bond
    A bond indicating an atom is going behind the plane away from the viewer.