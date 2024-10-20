Isomers definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Isomers Compounds with the same molecular formula but different connectivity or spatial orientation.

Structural Isomers Compounds with the same molecular formula but different connectivity of atoms.

Constitutional Isomers Another term for structural isomers, differing in atom connectivity.

Stereoisomers Compounds with the same molecular formula and connectivity but different spatial orientation.

Geometric Isomers Stereoisomers differing in spatial arrangement around a double bond, classified as cis or trans.

Optical Isomers Non-superimposable mirror images of each other, like left and right hands.

Cis Geometric isomer with substituent groups on the same side of a double bond.

Trans Geometric isomer with substituent groups on opposite sides of a double bond.

Molecular Formula Representation of the number and type of atoms in a molecule.

Connectivity The specific arrangement of atoms within a molecule.

Spatial Orientation The three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule.

Double Bond A chemical bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between atoms.

Mirror Image A reflection of a molecule that cannot be superimposed onto the original.

Wedged Bond A bond indicating an atom is coming out of the plane towards the viewer.