Isomers definitions Flashcards
- IsomersCompounds with the same molecular formula but different connectivity or spatial orientation.
- Structural IsomersCompounds with the same molecular formula but different connectivity of atoms.
- Constitutional IsomersAnother term for structural isomers, differing in atom connectivity.
- StereoisomersCompounds with the same molecular formula and connectivity but different spatial orientation.
- Geometric IsomersStereoisomers differing in spatial arrangement around a double bond, classified as cis or trans.
- Optical IsomersNon-superimposable mirror images of each other, like left and right hands.
- CisGeometric isomer with substituent groups on the same side of a double bond.
- TransGeometric isomer with substituent groups on opposite sides of a double bond.
- Molecular FormulaRepresentation of the number and type of atoms in a molecule.
- ConnectivityThe specific arrangement of atoms within a molecule.
- Spatial OrientationThe three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule.
- Double BondA chemical bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between atoms.
- Mirror ImageA reflection of a molecule that cannot be superimposed onto the original.
- Wedged BondA bond indicating an atom is coming out of the plane towards the viewer.
- Dashed BondA bond indicating an atom is going behind the plane away from the viewer.