Isomers quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following pairs of formulas represent isomers: pairs of compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in connectivity or spatial orientation?

Isomers are compounds with the same molecular formula but different connectivity (structural isomers) or spatial arrangement (stereoisomers). To determine if a pair represents isomers, check if both have identical molecular formulas but differ in either how atoms are connected or arranged in space. For example, C4H10 as n-butane (straight chain) and isobutane (branched chain) are structural isomers, while cis-2-butene and trans-2-butene (both C4H8) are geometric (stereoisomers).