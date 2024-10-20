Isotopes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Isotopes Variations of elements with identical proton counts but differing neutron counts, affecting mass number.

Atomic Number The number of protons in an element, determining its identity and chemical properties.

Mass Number The sum of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus, represented by the variable A.

Protons Positively charged particles in an atom's nucleus, equal to the atomic number.

Neutrons Neutral particles in an atom's nucleus, differing in number among isotopes.

Electrons Negatively charged particles orbiting an atom's nucleus, equal to protons in neutral atoms.

Nucleus The central part of an atom containing protons and neutrons.

Periodic Table A chart where elements are organized by atomic number, revealing their properties.

Neutral Atom An atom with equal numbers of protons and electrons, resulting in no net charge.

Ions Species with unequal numbers of protons and electrons, resulting in a net charge.