Isotopes definitions Flashcards

Isotopes definitions

Isotopes definitions
  • Isotopes
    Variations of elements with identical proton counts but differing neutron counts, affecting mass number.
  • Atomic Number
    The number of protons in an element, determining its identity and chemical properties.
  • Mass Number
    The sum of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus, represented by the variable A.
  • Protons
    Positively charged particles in an atom's nucleus, equal to the atomic number.
  • Neutrons
    Neutral particles in an atom's nucleus, differing in number among isotopes.
  • Electrons
    Negatively charged particles orbiting an atom's nucleus, equal to protons in neutral atoms.
  • Nucleus
    The central part of an atom containing protons and neutrons.
  • Periodic Table
    A chart where elements are organized by atomic number, revealing their properties.
  • Neutral Atom
    An atom with equal numbers of protons and electrons, resulting in no net charge.
  • Ions
    Species with unequal numbers of protons and electrons, resulting in a net charge.
  • Element Identity
    Determined by the atomic number, indicating the specific element on the periodic table.