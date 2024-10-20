Isotopes definitions Flashcards
Isotopes definitions
- IsotopesVariations of elements with identical proton counts but differing neutron counts, affecting mass number.
- Atomic NumberThe number of protons in an element, determining its identity and chemical properties.
- Mass NumberThe sum of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus, represented by the variable A.
- ProtonsPositively charged particles in an atom's nucleus, equal to the atomic number.
- NeutronsNeutral particles in an atom's nucleus, differing in number among isotopes.
- ElectronsNegatively charged particles orbiting an atom's nucleus, equal to protons in neutral atoms.
- NucleusThe central part of an atom containing protons and neutrons.
- Periodic TableA chart where elements are organized by atomic number, revealing their properties.
- Neutral AtomAn atom with equal numbers of protons and electrons, resulting in no net charge.
- IonsSpecies with unequal numbers of protons and electrons, resulting in a net charge.
- Element IdentityDetermined by the atomic number, indicating the specific element on the periodic table.