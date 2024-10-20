Isotopes quiz #1 Flashcards

One isotope of sodium has 11 protons and 7 neutrons. What is the mass number of this isotope?
The mass number is the sum of protons and neutrons. For this sodium isotope, it is 11 + 7 = 18.
How many neutrons does lithium have if its mass number is 7 and its atomic number is 3?
Lithium has 7 - 3 = 4 neutrons.
How many neutrons does potassium have if its mass number is 39 and its atomic number is 19?
Potassium has 39 - 19 = 20 neutrons.
Which of these refers to atoms with the same atomic number but different atomic masses? Options: A) Isotopes B) Ions C) Molecules D) Compounds
A) Isotopes
How many neutrons does carbon have if its mass number is 12 and its atomic number is 6?
Carbon has 12 - 6 = 6 neutrons.
An atom with an atomic number of 12 and a mass number of 25 can best be described by which of these? Options: A) Magnesium-25 B) Sodium-25 C) Aluminum-25 D) Silicon-25
A) Magnesium-25
An isotope of sodium (Na) has a mass number of 22. How many neutrons does it have?
Sodium has 22 - 11 = 11 neutrons.
An atom's mass number is 13 and its atomic number is 6. How many neutrons are in its nucleus?
The atom has 13 - 6 = 7 neutrons.
Carbon-12 and carbon-13 are isotopes of carbon. Which of the following statements is correct? Options: A) They have different numbers of protons. B) They have the same number of neutrons. C) They have the same atomic number. D) They have different chemical properties.
C) They have the same atomic number.
What is the difference between diploid and haploid?
Diploid cells contain two complete sets of chromosomes, while haploid cells contain only one set.
What is the mass number of an atom of potassium that has 20 neutrons?
The mass number is 19 (protons) + 20 (neutrons) = 39.
What are the atomic number and mass number for the carbon isotope with seven neutrons?
The atomic number is 6, and the mass number is 6 + 7 = 13.
How many neutrons do potassium-39 and potassium-40 have?
Potassium-39 has 20 neutrons, and potassium-40 has 21 neutrons.
How many protons are present in an atom of potassium-29?
Potassium has 19 protons.
How many neutrons does nitrogen-15 have?
Nitrogen-15 has 15 - 7 = 8 neutrons.
How many neutrons does magnesium have if its mass number is 24 and its atomic number is 12?
Magnesium has 24 - 12 = 12 neutrons.
What element would have a mass number of 7 and 3 protons?
The element is lithium.
What is the diploid number of chromosomes in corn?
The diploid number of chromosomes in corn is 20.
The haploid number of sphagnum moss is 19. What is its diploid number?
The diploid number is 19 x 2 = 38.
Which of the following is the least abundant immunoglobulin (Ig)? Options: A) IgA B) IgD C) IgE D) IgG
C) IgE
Which of the following isotopes has the same number of neutrons as phosphorus-31? Options: A) Sulfur-32 B) Silicon-30 C) Chlorine-35 D) Argon-40
B) Silicon-30
The atomic number of nitrogen is 7. What is the mass number of a nitrogen atom with 6 neutrons?
The mass number is 7 + 6 = 13.
What is the haploid number of chromosomes in corn?
The haploid number of chromosomes in corn is 10.
What element is usually used to date fossils?
Carbon is usually used to date fossils.
Which of the following statements about isotopes is true? Options: A) Isotopes have different numbers of protons. B) Isotopes have the same mass number. C) Isotopes have different numbers of neutrons. D) Isotopes have different chemical properties.
C) Isotopes have different numbers of neutrons.
How many neutrons does nitrogen have if its mass number is 14 and its atomic number is 7?