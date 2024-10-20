Skip to main content
Kinetic Energy of Gases definitions Flashcards

Kinetic Energy of Gases definitions
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated using mass and velocity or moles and temperature.
  • Mass
    The quantity of matter in a gas, measured in kilograms, used in kinetic energy calculations.
  • Velocity
    The speed of a gas in a specific direction, measured in meters per second, used in kinetic energy calculations.
  • Joules
    The unit of energy equivalent to kilograms times meters squared over seconds squared.
  • Moles
    A measure of the amount of gas, used in kinetic energy calculations involving temperature.
  • Ideal Gas Constant
    A constant value of 8.314 J/mol·K used in kinetic energy calculations involving moles and temperature.
  • Temperature
    A measure of thermal energy in Kelvin, used in kinetic energy calculations involving moles.
  • Liters·Atmospheres
    Units resulting from kinetic energy calculations with moles and temperature, convertible to joules.
  • Kilograms
    The unit of mass used in kinetic energy calculations involving velocity.
  • Meters per second
    The unit of velocity used in kinetic energy calculations involving mass.
  • Kelvin
    The unit of temperature used in kinetic energy calculations involving moles.
  • Conversion Factor
    A factor used to convert liters·atmospheres to joules, specifically 1 L·atm = 101.325 J.