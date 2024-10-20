Kinetic Energy of Gases definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Kinetic Energy Energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated using mass and velocity or moles and temperature.

Mass The quantity of matter in a gas, measured in kilograms, used in kinetic energy calculations.

Velocity The speed of a gas in a specific direction, measured in meters per second, used in kinetic energy calculations.

Joules The unit of energy equivalent to kilograms times meters squared over seconds squared.

Moles A measure of the amount of gas, used in kinetic energy calculations involving temperature.

Ideal Gas Constant A constant value of 8.314 J/mol·K used in kinetic energy calculations involving moles and temperature.

Temperature A measure of thermal energy in Kelvin, used in kinetic energy calculations involving moles.

Liters·Atmospheres Units resulting from kinetic energy calculations with moles and temperature, convertible to joules.

Kilograms The unit of mass used in kinetic energy calculations involving velocity.

Meters per second The unit of velocity used in kinetic energy calculations involving mass.

Kelvin The unit of temperature used in kinetic energy calculations involving moles.