Kinetic Energy of Gases definitions Flashcards

Kinetic Energy of Gases definitions
Kinetic Energy of Gases definitions
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated using mass and velocity or moles and temperature.
- MassThe quantity of matter in a gas, measured in kilograms, used in kinetic energy calculations.
- VelocityThe speed of a gas in a specific direction, measured in meters per second, used in kinetic energy calculations.
- JoulesThe unit of energy equivalent to kilograms times meters squared over seconds squared.
- MolesA measure of the amount of gas, used in kinetic energy calculations involving temperature.
- Ideal Gas ConstantA constant value of 8.314 J/mol·K used in kinetic energy calculations involving moles and temperature.
- TemperatureA measure of thermal energy in Kelvin, used in kinetic energy calculations involving moles.
- Liters·AtmospheresUnits resulting from kinetic energy calculations with moles and temperature, convertible to joules.
- KilogramsThe unit of mass used in kinetic energy calculations involving velocity.
- Meters per secondThe unit of velocity used in kinetic energy calculations involving mass.
- KelvinThe unit of temperature used in kinetic energy calculations involving moles.
- Conversion FactorA factor used to convert liters·atmospheres to joules, specifically 1 L·atm = 101.325 J.