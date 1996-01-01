Skip to main content
Kinetic Energy of Gases quiz #1 Flashcards

Kinetic Energy of Gases quiz #1
  • Which of the following would have the lowest kinetic energy: a gas at 100 K, a gas at 200 K, or a gas at 300 K?
    The gas at 100 K would have the lowest kinetic energy, since kinetic energy increases with temperature.
  • Which of the following will have the highest average kinetic energy: molecules in a sample at 400 K, 300 K, or 200 K?
    Molecules in the sample at 400 K will have the highest average kinetic energy, because kinetic energy is directly proportional to temperature.
  • The molecules of which of the following would have the most kinetic energy: a gas at high temperature, a liquid at moderate temperature, or a solid at low temperature?
    A gas at high temperature would have the most kinetic energy, as gases at higher temperatures have greater molecular motion.
  • Which of the following has kinetic energy: a stationary molecule, a moving molecule, or both?
    A moving molecule has kinetic energy, because kinetic energy is the energy of motion.
  • What is the relationship between temperature and kinetic energy in gases?
    Temperature is directly proportional to the average kinetic energy of gas molecules; as temperature increases, so does kinetic energy.
  • What is produced when molecules move quickly in a gas?
    When molecules move quickly, higher kinetic energy is produced, which corresponds to a higher temperature.
  • Which of the following will increase the energy of motion of water molecules: increasing temperature, decreasing temperature, or keeping temperature constant?
    Increasing temperature will increase the energy of motion (kinetic energy) of water molecules.
  • Which of the following has the most kinetic energy: a gas at 350 K, a gas at 250 K, or a gas at 150 K?
    A gas at 350 K has the most kinetic energy, since kinetic energy increases with temperature.
  • Which of the water samples described below has the greatest average kinetic energy per molecule: Sample A at 10°C, Sample B at 50°C, or Sample C at 90°C?
    Sample C at 90°C has the greatest average kinetic energy per molecule, because higher temperature means higher kinetic energy.
  • In which substance are molecules moving the fastest: a gas at 400 K, a liquid at 300 K, or a solid at 200 K?
    Molecules are moving the fastest in the gas at 400 K, as gases at higher temperatures have the highest molecular speeds.
  • What is the measurement of the average kinetic energy in the particles of a sample of matter called?
    The measurement of the average kinetic energy in the particles of a sample of matter is called temperature.