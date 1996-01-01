Kinetic Energy of Gases quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following would have the lowest kinetic energy: a gas at 100 K, a gas at 200 K, or a gas at 300 K? The gas at 100 K would have the lowest kinetic energy, since kinetic energy increases with temperature.

Which of the following will have the highest average kinetic energy: molecules in a sample at 400 K, 300 K, or 200 K? Molecules in the sample at 400 K will have the highest average kinetic energy, because kinetic energy is directly proportional to temperature.

The molecules of which of the following would have the most kinetic energy: a gas at high temperature, a liquid at moderate temperature, or a solid at low temperature? A gas at high temperature would have the most kinetic energy, as gases at higher temperatures have greater molecular motion.

Which of the following has kinetic energy: a stationary molecule, a moving molecule, or both? A moving molecule has kinetic energy, because kinetic energy is the energy of motion.

What is the relationship between temperature and kinetic energy in gases? Temperature is directly proportional to the average kinetic energy of gas molecules; as temperature increases, so does kinetic energy.

What is produced when molecules move quickly in a gas? When molecules move quickly, higher kinetic energy is produced, which corresponds to a higher temperature.