Kinetic Molecular Theory definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Ideal Gas A hypothetical gas that behaves independently, with no interactions or volume, used to model real gas behavior.

Kinetic Molecular Theory A framework predicting ideal gas behavior using real gas data, based on three key postulates.

Postulate A fundamental assumption in a theory, used to explain the behavior of gases in the kinetic molecular theory.

Volume The space occupied by gas particles, considered negligible in the context of ideal gases.

Temperature A measure affecting gas molecule velocity, with higher temperatures increasing molecular speed.

Velocity The speed of gas molecules, which increases with temperature according to the kinetic molecular theory.

Root Mean Square Speed A statistical measure of the speed of gas molecules, varying with temperature.

Elastic Collision An interaction where gas particles bounce off each other or container walls without energy loss.

Attractive Forces Forces that pull gas particles together, absent in ideal gas behavior.

Repulsive Forces Forces that push gas particles apart, not present in ideal gas interactions.

Gas Molecule A small particle in a gas, whose volume is negligible in the kinetic molecular theory.

Container The space enclosing gas particles, where elastic collisions occur in the kinetic molecular theory.

Momentum The quantity of motion of a moving gas particle, conserved in elastic collisions.

Trajectory The path followed by a gas molecule, influenced by collisions in real gases.