Kinetic Molecular Theory definitions Flashcards

Kinetic Molecular Theory definitions

Kinetic Molecular Theory definitions
  • Ideal Gas
    A hypothetical gas that behaves independently, with no interactions or volume, used to model real gas behavior.
  • Kinetic Molecular Theory
    A framework predicting ideal gas behavior using real gas data, based on three key postulates.
  • Postulate
    A fundamental assumption in a theory, used to explain the behavior of gases in the kinetic molecular theory.
  • Volume
    The space occupied by gas particles, considered negligible in the context of ideal gases.
  • Temperature
    A measure affecting gas molecule velocity, with higher temperatures increasing molecular speed.
  • Velocity
    The speed of gas molecules, which increases with temperature according to the kinetic molecular theory.
  • Root Mean Square Speed
    A statistical measure of the speed of gas molecules, varying with temperature.
  • Elastic Collision
    An interaction where gas particles bounce off each other or container walls without energy loss.
  • Attractive Forces
    Forces that pull gas particles together, absent in ideal gas behavior.
  • Repulsive Forces
    Forces that push gas particles apart, not present in ideal gas interactions.
  • Gas Molecule
    A small particle in a gas, whose volume is negligible in the kinetic molecular theory.
  • Container
    The space enclosing gas particles, where elastic collisions occur in the kinetic molecular theory.
  • Momentum
    The quantity of motion of a moving gas particle, conserved in elastic collisions.
  • Trajectory
    The path followed by a gas molecule, influenced by collisions in real gases.
  • Hypothetical
    An imagined scenario or model, such as the concept of ideal gases in kinetic molecular theory.