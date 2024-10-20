Kinetic Molecular Theory definitions Flashcards
Kinetic Molecular Theory definitions
- Ideal GasA hypothetical gas that behaves independently, with no interactions or volume, used to model real gas behavior.
- Kinetic Molecular TheoryA framework predicting ideal gas behavior using real gas data, based on three key postulates.
- PostulateA fundamental assumption in a theory, used to explain the behavior of gases in the kinetic molecular theory.
- VolumeThe space occupied by gas particles, considered negligible in the context of ideal gases.
- TemperatureA measure affecting gas molecule velocity, with higher temperatures increasing molecular speed.
- VelocityThe speed of gas molecules, which increases with temperature according to the kinetic molecular theory.
- Root Mean Square SpeedA statistical measure of the speed of gas molecules, varying with temperature.
- Elastic CollisionAn interaction where gas particles bounce off each other or container walls without energy loss.
- Attractive ForcesForces that pull gas particles together, absent in ideal gas behavior.
- Repulsive ForcesForces that push gas particles apart, not present in ideal gas interactions.
- Gas MoleculeA small particle in a gas, whose volume is negligible in the kinetic molecular theory.
- ContainerThe space enclosing gas particles, where elastic collisions occur in the kinetic molecular theory.
- MomentumThe quantity of motion of a moving gas particle, conserved in elastic collisions.
- TrajectoryThe path followed by a gas molecule, influenced by collisions in real gases.
- HypotheticalAn imagined scenario or model, such as the concept of ideal gases in kinetic molecular theory.