Kinetic Molecular Theory quiz Flashcards

Which of the following statements about diffusion is true? A) Diffusion occurs faster at lower temperatures. B) Diffusion is driven by concentration gradients. C) Diffusion occurs in the direction of higher concentration. D) Diffusion is unaffected by temperature.
B) Diffusion is driven by concentration gradients.
What happens to the rate of diffusion with temperature?
The rate of diffusion increases with temperature because higher temperatures increase the velocity of gas molecules.
Will a higher rate of diffusion occur in cold or hot temperatures?
A higher rate of diffusion occurs in hot temperatures due to increased molecular velocity.
In what direction do particles naturally diffuse?
Particles naturally diffuse from areas of higher concentration to areas of lower concentration.
Which of the following statements is correct about diffusion? A) Diffusion is faster in gases than in liquids. B) Diffusion requires external energy input. C) Diffusion occurs only in solids. D) Diffusion is unaffected by molecular size.
A) Diffusion is faster in gases than in liquids.
What drives diffusion?
Diffusion is driven by the random motion of particles and concentration gradients.
How can the speed of solvent molecules be slowed down?
The speed of solvent molecules can be slowed down by decreasing the temperature, which reduces their kinetic energy.
What is the significance of elastic collisions in the Kinetic Molecular Theory?
Elastic collisions mean that gas particles do not lose energy upon colliding with container walls, maintaining constant energy levels.
How does the Kinetic Molecular Theory explain the behavior of ideal gases?
The theory uses real gas data to predict ideal gas behavior, assuming negligible volume and no intermolecular forces.
What is the relationship between temperature and molecular velocity according to the Kinetic Molecular Theory?
As temperature increases, molecular velocity increases, as illustrated by the root mean square speed.