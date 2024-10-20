Kinetic & Potential Energy definitions Flashcards
Kinetic & Potential Energy definitions
Terms in this set (10)
- Mechanical EnergyThe sum of kinetic and potential energy in an object due to its motion and position.
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mass times velocity squared.
- Potential EnergyEnergy stored in an object due to its position, calculated as mass times gravity times height.
- JoulesThe unit of measurement for energy, equivalent to kilograms times meter squared per second squared.
- MassThe quantity of matter in an object, measured in kilograms, affecting its energy.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a specific direction, measured in meters per second.
- GravityThe acceleration due to Earth's gravitational pull, approximately 9.8 meters per second squared.
- HeightThe vertical distance of an object from a reference point, affecting its potential energy.
- ConversionThe process of changing energy from kinetic to potential or vice versa.
- FormulaA mathematical expression used to calculate kinetic or potential energy.