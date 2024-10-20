Kinetic & Potential Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Mechanical Energy The sum of kinetic and potential energy in an object due to its motion and position.

Kinetic Energy Energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mass times velocity squared.

Potential Energy Energy stored in an object due to its position, calculated as mass times gravity times height.

Joules The unit of measurement for energy, equivalent to kilograms times meter squared per second squared.

Mass The quantity of matter in an object, measured in kilograms, affecting its energy.

Velocity The speed of an object in a specific direction, measured in meters per second.

Gravity The acceleration due to Earth's gravitational pull, approximately 9.8 meters per second squared.

Height The vertical distance of an object from a reference point, affecting its potential energy.

Conversion The process of changing energy from kinetic to potential or vice versa.