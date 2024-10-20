Skip to main content
Kinetic & Potential Energy definitions Flashcards

Kinetic & Potential Energy definitions
  • Mechanical Energy
    The sum of kinetic and potential energy in an object due to its motion and position.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy possessed by an object due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mass times velocity squared.
  • Potential Energy
    Energy stored in an object due to its position, calculated as mass times gravity times height.
  • Joules
    The unit of measurement for energy, equivalent to kilograms times meter squared per second squared.
  • Mass
    The quantity of matter in an object, measured in kilograms, affecting its energy.
  • Velocity
    The speed of an object in a specific direction, measured in meters per second.
  • Gravity
    The acceleration due to Earth's gravitational pull, approximately 9.8 meters per second squared.
  • Height
    The vertical distance of an object from a reference point, affecting its potential energy.
  • Conversion
    The process of changing energy from kinetic to potential or vice versa.
  • Formula
    A mathematical expression used to calculate kinetic or potential energy.