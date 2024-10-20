Kp and Kc definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Equilibrium Constant A value representing the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.

Kp The equilibrium constant for gaseous reactions, expressed in terms of partial pressures.

Kc The equilibrium constant for reactions in solution, expressed in terms of molarity.

Molarity A concentration unit defined as moles of solute per liter of solution.

Gas Constant A constant used in equations involving gases, typically 0.08206 L·atm/mol·K.

Kelvin The SI unit for temperature, used in thermodynamic equations.

Δn The change in moles of gas, calculated as moles of products minus moles of reactants.

Partial Pressure The pressure exerted by a single gas in a mixture of gases.

Balanced Equation A chemical equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides.

Reversible Reaction A chemical reaction that can proceed in both forward and reverse directions.

Products Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction.

Reactants Substances consumed during a chemical reaction.

Atmospheres A unit of pressure used in expressing gas pressures.

Coefficients Numbers in a chemical equation indicating the relative amounts of reactants and products.