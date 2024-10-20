Kp and Kc definitions Flashcards
Back
Kp and Kc definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Equilibrium ConstantA value representing the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.
- KpThe equilibrium constant for gaseous reactions, expressed in terms of partial pressures.
- KcThe equilibrium constant for reactions in solution, expressed in terms of molarity.
- MolarityA concentration unit defined as moles of solute per liter of solution.
- Gas ConstantA constant used in equations involving gases, typically 0.08206 L·atm/mol·K.
- KelvinThe SI unit for temperature, used in thermodynamic equations.
- ΔnThe change in moles of gas, calculated as moles of products minus moles of reactants.
- Partial PressureThe pressure exerted by a single gas in a mixture of gases.
- Balanced EquationA chemical equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides.
- Reversible ReactionA chemical reaction that can proceed in both forward and reverse directions.
- ProductsSubstances formed as a result of a chemical reaction.
- ReactantsSubstances consumed during a chemical reaction.
- AtmospheresA unit of pressure used in expressing gas pressures.
- CoefficientsNumbers in a chemical equation indicating the relative amounts of reactants and products.
- Chemical EquilibriumThe state in which the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant over time.