Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Kp and Kc definitions Flashcards

Back
Kp and Kc definitions
1/15
  • Equilibrium Constant
    A value representing the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations at equilibrium.
  • Kp
    The equilibrium constant for gaseous reactions, expressed in terms of partial pressures.
  • Kc
    The equilibrium constant for reactions in solution, expressed in terms of molarity.
  • Molarity
    A concentration unit defined as moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • Gas Constant
    A constant used in equations involving gases, typically 0.08206 L·atm/mol·K.
  • Kelvin
    The SI unit for temperature, used in thermodynamic equations.
  • Δn
    The change in moles of gas, calculated as moles of products minus moles of reactants.
  • Partial Pressure
    The pressure exerted by a single gas in a mixture of gases.
  • Balanced Equation
    A chemical equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides.
  • Reversible Reaction
    A chemical reaction that can proceed in both forward and reverse directions.
  • Products
    Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction.
  • Reactants
    Substances consumed during a chemical reaction.
  • Atmospheres
    A unit of pressure used in expressing gas pressures.
  • Coefficients
    Numbers in a chemical equation indicating the relative amounts of reactants and products.
  • Chemical Equilibrium
    The state in which the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant over time.