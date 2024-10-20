Laboratory Materials definitions Flashcards
Laboratory Materials definitions
- Transfer PipetteA tool made of plastic used to move small volumes of liquid in a laboratory setting.
- BuretteA graduated glass tube with a stopcock at the bottom, used for dispensing known volumes of a liquid, especially in titrations.
- Buchner FunnelA funnel with a flat perforated plate, used in filtration to separate solids from liquids.
- Vacuum FlaskA container with an attachment for a hose, used to expedite filtration by creating a vacuum.
- Graduated CylinderA cylindrical container used to measure the volume of a liquid, less precise than other measuring tools.
- BeakerA wide cylindrical glass container used to hold, mix, and heat larger quantities of liquid.
- Volumetric FlaskA flask used for making solutions of precise volumes, essential for dilutions.
- Erlenmeyer FlaskA conical flask used to mix and transfer large amounts of solutions.
- CrucibleA container used to heat small amounts of solid material at high temperatures.
- Evaporating DishA shallow dish used to evaporate liquids, leaving behind solids.
- SpatulaA small tool used to transfer small amounts of powdered solids.
- ScupulaA tool used to transfer larger amounts of solid substances.
- FunnelA device used to channel liquids or fine-grained substances into containers with small openings.
- Filter PaperA porous paper used in conjunction with a funnel to separate solids from liquids.
- Separatory FunnelA funnel used to separate immiscible liquids or solids by partitioning.