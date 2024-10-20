Laboratory Materials definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Transfer Pipette A tool made of plastic used to move small volumes of liquid in a laboratory setting.

Burette A graduated glass tube with a stopcock at the bottom, used for dispensing known volumes of a liquid, especially in titrations.

Buchner Funnel A funnel with a flat perforated plate, used in filtration to separate solids from liquids.

Vacuum Flask A container with an attachment for a hose, used to expedite filtration by creating a vacuum.

Graduated Cylinder A cylindrical container used to measure the volume of a liquid, less precise than other measuring tools.

Beaker A wide cylindrical glass container used to hold, mix, and heat larger quantities of liquid.

Volumetric Flask A flask used for making solutions of precise volumes, essential for dilutions.

Erlenmeyer Flask A conical flask used to mix and transfer large amounts of solutions.

Crucible A container used to heat small amounts of solid material at high temperatures.

Evaporating Dish A shallow dish used to evaporate liquids, leaving behind solids.

Spatula A small tool used to transfer small amounts of powdered solids.

Scupula A tool used to transfer larger amounts of solid substances.

Funnel A device used to channel liquids or fine-grained substances into containers with small openings.

Filter Paper A porous paper used in conjunction with a funnel to separate solids from liquids.