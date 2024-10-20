Laboratory Materials definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Laboratory Materials definitions

Laboratory Materials definitions
  • Transfer Pipette
    A tool made of plastic used to move small volumes of liquid in a laboratory setting.
  • Burette
    A graduated glass tube with a stopcock at the bottom, used for dispensing known volumes of a liquid, especially in titrations.
  • Buchner Funnel
    A funnel with a flat perforated plate, used in filtration to separate solids from liquids.
  • Vacuum Flask
    A container with an attachment for a hose, used to expedite filtration by creating a vacuum.
  • Graduated Cylinder
    A cylindrical container used to measure the volume of a liquid, less precise than other measuring tools.
  • Beaker
    A wide cylindrical glass container used to hold, mix, and heat larger quantities of liquid.
  • Volumetric Flask
    A flask used for making solutions of precise volumes, essential for dilutions.
  • Erlenmeyer Flask
    A conical flask used to mix and transfer large amounts of solutions.
  • Crucible
    A container used to heat small amounts of solid material at high temperatures.
  • Evaporating Dish
    A shallow dish used to evaporate liquids, leaving behind solids.
  • Spatula
    A small tool used to transfer small amounts of powdered solids.
  • Scupula
    A tool used to transfer larger amounts of solid substances.
  • Funnel
    A device used to channel liquids or fine-grained substances into containers with small openings.
  • Filter Paper
    A porous paper used in conjunction with a funnel to separate solids from liquids.
  • Separatory Funnel
    A funnel used to separate immiscible liquids or solids by partitioning.