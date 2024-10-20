Laboratory Materials quiz Flashcards
Laboratory Materials quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Why is it necessary to wash the plate after removing reagents from the wells?
It is necessary to wash the plate to prevent contamination and ensure accurate results in subsequent experiments.What is the primary use of a graduated cylinder in a laboratory?
A graduated cylinder is primarily used to measure the volume of liquids, though it is less precise than other measuring tools.Sodium citrate is the additive in which type of laboratory tube?
Sodium citrate is commonly used as an additive in blood collection tubes to prevent coagulation.What is the main function of a transfer pipette?
A transfer pipette is used to move small amounts of liquid from one container to another.How does a Buchner funnel aid in the filtration process?
A Buchner funnel aids in filtration by separating solids from liquids, often using a vacuum to expedite the process.What is the purpose of a volumetric flask in a laboratory setting?
A volumetric flask is used for diluting solutions to a specific volume, ensuring precise concentration.What is the primary use of an Erlenmeyer flask?
An Erlenmeyer flask is primarily used to transfer large amounts of solutions and can also be used for mixing.What is the function of a crucible in a chemistry lab?
A crucible is used to heat solids at high temperatures, often to remove water and create an anhydrous substance.How does a separatory funnel function in a laboratory?
A separatory funnel is used to separate liquids from solids through partitioning, often in acid-base extractions.What is the role of a regular funnel in a laboratory?
A regular funnel is used to prevent spillage during the transfer of liquids or small solids into containers with small openings.