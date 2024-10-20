Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Law of Definite Proportions definitions Flashcards

Back
Law of Definite Proportions definitions
1/10
  • Law of Definite Proportions
    A chemical principle stating that a compound always contains the same proportion of elements by mass.
  • Proust's Law
    Another name for the Law of Definite Proportions, emphasizing its originator, Joseph L. Proust.
  • Mass Ratios
    Fractions representing the masses of each element in a compound, used to verify chemical identity.
  • Chemical Compound
    A substance composed of two or more elements in a fixed mass ratio.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A compound with a consistent mass ratio of carbon to oxygen, exemplifying the law.
  • Atomic Mass
    The mass of an atom, typically expressed in grams per mole, crucial for calculating mass ratios.
  • Periodic Table
    A chart of elements used to find atomic masses for calculating mass ratios.
  • Sample
    A portion of a substance used to determine its chemical composition through mass ratios.
  • Oxygen
    An element with a significant mass contribution in compounds like CO2, affecting mass ratios.
  • Carbon
    An element in CO2, contributing to the compound's mass ratio with oxygen.