Law of Definite Proportions definitions Flashcards

Law of Definite Proportions A chemical principle stating that a compound always contains the same proportion of elements by mass.

Proust's Law Another name for the Law of Definite Proportions, emphasizing its originator, Joseph L. Proust.

Mass Ratios Fractions representing the masses of each element in a compound, used to verify chemical identity.

Chemical Compound A substance composed of two or more elements in a fixed mass ratio.

Carbon Dioxide A compound with a consistent mass ratio of carbon to oxygen, exemplifying the law.

Atomic Mass The mass of an atom, typically expressed in grams per mole, crucial for calculating mass ratios.

Periodic Table A chart of elements used to find atomic masses for calculating mass ratios.

Sample A portion of a substance used to determine its chemical composition through mass ratios.

Oxygen An element with a significant mass contribution in compounds like CO2, affecting mass ratios.