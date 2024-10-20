Law of Definite Proportions definitions Flashcards
Law of Definite Proportions definitions
- Law of Definite ProportionsA chemical principle stating that a compound always contains the same proportion of elements by mass.
- Proust's LawAnother name for the Law of Definite Proportions, emphasizing its originator, Joseph L. Proust.
- Mass RatiosFractions representing the masses of each element in a compound, used to verify chemical identity.
- Chemical CompoundA substance composed of two or more elements in a fixed mass ratio.
- Carbon DioxideA compound with a consistent mass ratio of carbon to oxygen, exemplifying the law.
- Atomic MassThe mass of an atom, typically expressed in grams per mole, crucial for calculating mass ratios.
- Periodic TableA chart of elements used to find atomic masses for calculating mass ratios.
- SampleA portion of a substance used to determine its chemical composition through mass ratios.
- OxygenAn element with a significant mass contribution in compounds like CO2, affecting mass ratios.
- CarbonAn element in CO2, contributing to the compound's mass ratio with oxygen.