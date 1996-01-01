Law of Definite Proportions quiz #1 Flashcards
Law of Definite Proportions quiz #1
Which term represents the fixed proportion of elements in a compound according to the Law of Definite Proportions?
The term is 'mass ratio,' which refers to the constant proportion by mass of each element in a chemical compound.Which substance contains elements chemically combined in a fixed proportion by mass?
A chemical compound contains elements chemically combined in a fixed proportion by mass.What is formed when two or more atoms combine chemically in definite proportions by mass?
A chemical compound is formed when two or more atoms combine chemically in definite proportions by mass.Who originated the Law of Definite Proportions and in what year?
Joseph L. Proust originated the Law of Definite Proportions in 1799.What is another name for the Law of Definite Proportions?
It is also known as Proust's Law or the Law of Constant Composition.How do you determine which element's mass goes on top when calculating a mass ratio for a compound?
The element with the larger mass contribution is placed on top when calculating the mass ratio.What does a mass ratio of 2.66 for CO2 indicate?
It indicates that there are 2.66 grams of oxygen for every 1 gram of carbon in carbon dioxide.How can the Law of Definite Proportions help identify if two samples are the same compound?
By comparing their mass ratios; if the ratios are identical, the samples are the same compound.What atomic masses are used to calculate the mass ratio in CO2?
The atomic masses used are 12.01 g/mol for carbon and 16 g/mol for oxygen.Why is the Law of Definite Proportions important in chemical analysis?
It allows chemists to verify the identity of compounds by ensuring their elemental mass ratios are constant.