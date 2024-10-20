Law of Multiple Proportions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Law of Multiple Proportions Describes how elements combine in simple whole number ratios to form different compounds.

John Dalton An English chemist who formulated the Law of Multiple Proportions in 1804.

Atomic Mass The mass of an atom, typically expressed in grams per mole, used to calculate mass ratios.

Nitrogen Monoxide A compound with one nitrogen and one oxygen atom, represented as NO.

Nitrogen Dioxide A compound with one nitrogen and two oxygen atoms, represented as NO2.

Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of elements used to find atomic masses for calculations.

Mass Ratio The ratio of the mass of one element to another in a compound.

Whole Number Ratio A ratio that results in a whole number, confirming adherence to the law.

Compound A substance formed when two or more elements chemically combine.