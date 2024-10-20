Law of Multiple Proportions definitions Flashcards
Law of Multiple Proportions definitions
- Law of Multiple ProportionsDescribes how elements combine in simple whole number ratios to form different compounds.
- John DaltonAn English chemist who formulated the Law of Multiple Proportions in 1804.
- Atomic MassThe mass of an atom, typically expressed in grams per mole, used to calculate mass ratios.
- Nitrogen MonoxideA compound with one nitrogen and one oxygen atom, represented as NO.
- Nitrogen DioxideA compound with one nitrogen and two oxygen atoms, represented as NO2.
- Periodic TableA tabular arrangement of elements used to find atomic masses for calculations.
- Mass RatioThe ratio of the mass of one element to another in a compound.
- Whole Number RatioA ratio that results in a whole number, confirming adherence to the law.
- CompoundA substance formed when two or more elements chemically combine.
- ElementA pure substance consisting of only one type of atom.