Law of Multiple Proportions definitions Flashcards

Law of Multiple Proportions definitions
  • Law of Multiple Proportions
    Describes how elements combine in simple whole number ratios to form different compounds.
  • John Dalton
    An English chemist who formulated the Law of Multiple Proportions in 1804.
  • Atomic Mass
    The mass of an atom, typically expressed in grams per mole, used to calculate mass ratios.
  • Nitrogen Monoxide
    A compound with one nitrogen and one oxygen atom, represented as NO.
  • Nitrogen Dioxide
    A compound with one nitrogen and two oxygen atoms, represented as NO2.
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of elements used to find atomic masses for calculations.
  • Mass Ratio
    The ratio of the mass of one element to another in a compound.
  • Whole Number Ratio
    A ratio that results in a whole number, confirming adherence to the law.
  • Compound
    A substance formed when two or more elements chemically combine.
  • Element
    A pure substance consisting of only one type of atom.