Lewis Dot Symbols quiz Flashcards
Lewis Dot Symbols quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of the following elements has the same Lewis dot structure as silicon: carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus, or sulfur?
Phosphorus has the same Lewis dot structure as silicon because both are in Group 4A and have four valence electrons.How many electrons should be shown in the Lewis symbol for hydrogen?
The Lewis symbol for hydrogen should show one electron, as hydrogen has one valence electron.What do the dots in a Lewis dot symbol represent?
The dots in a Lewis dot symbol represent the valence electrons of an atom.How are valence electrons determined for main group elements?
For main group elements, the number of valence electrons is equal to the group number in the periodic table.How do you determine the number of valence electrons for transition metals?
For transition metals, the number of valence electrons is determined by the sum of their s and d electrons.What is the significance of the element symbol in a Lewis dot diagram?
The element symbol in a Lewis dot diagram represents the nucleus and core electrons of the atom.How are dots added around the element symbol in a Lewis dot structure?
Dots are added around the element symbol starting at the top and proceeding clockwise.Why are hydrogen and helium exceptions in Lewis dot structures?
Hydrogen and helium are exceptions because their single electron shell represents both core and valence electrons.What is a shortcut for determining valence electrons in transition metals?
A shortcut is that the group number of transition metals indicates their number of valence electrons.How many valence electrons does aluminum have, and why?
Aluminum has three valence electrons because it is in Group 3A of the periodic table.