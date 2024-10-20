Lewis Dot Symbols quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Lewis Dot Symbols quiz

Lewis Dot Symbols quiz
  • Which of the following elements has the same Lewis dot structure as silicon: carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus, or sulfur?
    Phosphorus has the same Lewis dot structure as silicon because both are in Group 4A and have four valence electrons.
  • How many electrons should be shown in the Lewis symbol for hydrogen?
    The Lewis symbol for hydrogen should show one electron, as hydrogen has one valence electron.
  • What do the dots in a Lewis dot symbol represent?
    The dots in a Lewis dot symbol represent the valence electrons of an atom.
  • How are valence electrons determined for main group elements?
    For main group elements, the number of valence electrons is equal to the group number in the periodic table.
  • How do you determine the number of valence electrons for transition metals?
    For transition metals, the number of valence electrons is determined by the sum of their s and d electrons.
  • What is the significance of the element symbol in a Lewis dot diagram?
    The element symbol in a Lewis dot diagram represents the nucleus and core electrons of the atom.
  • How are dots added around the element symbol in a Lewis dot structure?
    Dots are added around the element symbol starting at the top and proceeding clockwise.
  • Why are hydrogen and helium exceptions in Lewis dot structures?
    Hydrogen and helium are exceptions because their single electron shell represents both core and valence electrons.
  • What is a shortcut for determining valence electrons in transition metals?
    A shortcut is that the group number of transition metals indicates their number of valence electrons.
  • How many valence electrons does aluminum have, and why?
    Aluminum has three valence electrons because it is in Group 3A of the periodic table.