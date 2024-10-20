Skip to main content
Limiting Reagent definitions Flashcards

Limiting Reagent definitions
  • Limiting Reagent
    The reactant that is completely consumed in a reaction, determining the maximum amount of product formed.
  • Theoretical Yield
    The maximum amount of product that can be formed from a chemical reaction, assuming complete consumption of the limiting reagent.
  • Excess Reagent
    The reactant that remains after the completion of the chemical reaction, not fully consumed.
  • Stoichiometry
    The calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions using balanced equations.
  • Chemical Equation
    A representation of a chemical reaction showing the reactants and products with their respective amounts.
  • Moles
    A unit of measurement for amount of substance, used in stoichiometry to relate quantities of reactants and products.
  • Grams
    A unit of mass used to measure the amount of a substance in stoichiometric calculations.
  • Coefficients
    Numbers in a balanced chemical equation that indicate the ratio of moles of reactants and products.
  • Ions
    Charged particles formed when atoms gain or lose electrons, often involved in chemical reactions.
  • Atoms
    The basic units of chemical elements, involved in forming molecules and compounds in reactions.
  • Formula Units
    The lowest whole number ratio of ions in an ionic compound, used in stoichiometric calculations.
  • Molecules
    Groups of atoms bonded together, representing the smallest fundamental unit of a chemical compound.
  • Balance Equation
    An equation where the number of atoms for each element is equal on both sides, ensuring mass conservation.