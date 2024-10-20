Limiting Reagent definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Limiting Reagent The reactant that is completely consumed in a reaction, determining the maximum amount of product formed.

Theoretical Yield The maximum amount of product that can be formed from a chemical reaction, assuming complete consumption of the limiting reagent.

Excess Reagent The reactant that remains after the completion of the chemical reaction, not fully consumed.

Stoichiometry The calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions using balanced equations.

Chemical Equation A representation of a chemical reaction showing the reactants and products with their respective amounts.

Moles A unit of measurement for amount of substance, used in stoichiometry to relate quantities of reactants and products.

Grams A unit of mass used to measure the amount of a substance in stoichiometric calculations.

Coefficients Numbers in a balanced chemical equation that indicate the ratio of moles of reactants and products.

Ions Charged particles formed when atoms gain or lose electrons, often involved in chemical reactions.

Atoms The basic units of chemical elements, involved in forming molecules and compounds in reactions.

Formula Units The lowest whole number ratio of ions in an ionic compound, used in stoichiometric calculations.

Molecules Groups of atoms bonded together, representing the smallest fundamental unit of a chemical compound.