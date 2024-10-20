Power and Root Functions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Logarithm Represents the power to which a base must be raised to obtain a specific number.

Base-10 Logarithm A logarithm with base 10, often used in scientific calculations.

Antilogarithm The inverse operation of a logarithm, used to find the original number from its logarithm.

Natural Logarithm A logarithm with base e, commonly used in calculus and natural sciences.

Exponent The power to which a number or expression is raised in a mathematical operation.

Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation An equation used to calculate the pH of a buffer solution.

Buffer A solution that resists changes in pH when acids or bases are added.

Conjugate Base The species that remains after an acid has donated a proton.

Weak Acid An acid that partially dissociates in solution.

Chemical Kinetics The study of rates of chemical processes and the factors affecting them.

pH A measure of the acidity or basicity of an aqueous solution.

pKa The negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant, a measure of acid strength.

Multiplication Rule In logarithms, log(a*b) equals log(a) plus log(b).

Division Rule In logarithms, log(a/b) equals log(a) minus log(b).