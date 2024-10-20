Power and Root Functions definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Power and Root Functions definitions
  • Logarithm
    Represents the power to which a base must be raised to obtain a specific number.
  • Base-10 Logarithm
    A logarithm with base 10, often used in scientific calculations.
  • Antilogarithm
    The inverse operation of a logarithm, used to find the original number from its logarithm.
  • Natural Logarithm
    A logarithm with base e, commonly used in calculus and natural sciences.
  • Exponent
    The power to which a number or expression is raised in a mathematical operation.
  • Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
    An equation used to calculate the pH of a buffer solution.
  • Buffer
    A solution that resists changes in pH when acids or bases are added.
  • Conjugate Base
    The species that remains after an acid has donated a proton.
  • Weak Acid
    An acid that partially dissociates in solution.
  • Chemical Kinetics
    The study of rates of chemical processes and the factors affecting them.
  • pH
    A measure of the acidity or basicity of an aqueous solution.
  • pKa
    The negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant, a measure of acid strength.
  • Multiplication Rule
    In logarithms, log(a*b) equals log(a) plus log(b).
  • Division Rule
    In logarithms, log(a/b) equals log(a) minus log(b).
  • Power Rule
    In logarithms, log(a^x) equals x times log(a).