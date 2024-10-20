Main Group Elements: Boiling & Melting Points definitions Flashcards
Back
Main Group Elements: Boiling & Melting Points definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Boiling PointEnergy required to change an element from liquid to gas.
- Melting PointEnergy required to change an element from solid to liquid.
- Periodic TrendPredictable pattern of element properties across the periodic table.
- Main Group ElementsElements in groups 1A to 8A, excluding transition metals.
- Group 1AAlkali metals, showing increasing boiling and melting points up the group.
- Group 4ACarbon group, with increasing boiling and melting points up the group.
- Group 5ANitrogen group, showing decreasing boiling and melting points up the group.
- Group 8ANoble gases, with decreasing boiling and melting points up the group.
- Bonding TypeNature of chemical bonds, affecting boiling and melting points.
- Atomic SizeSize of an atom, influencing its boiling and melting points.
- Covalent Network BondingStrong bonds in a network, affecting melting and boiling points.
- Metallic BondingBonding in metals, influencing boiling and melting points.
- HalogensGroup 7A elements, with specific boiling and melting point trends.
- HydrogenElement with unique properties, sometimes acting like a halogen.
- Transition MetalsElements not included in main group trends for boiling and melting points.