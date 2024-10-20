Main Group Elements: Boiling & Melting Points definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Main Group Elements: Boiling & Melting Points definitions

Main Group Elements: Boiling & Melting Points definitions
  • Boiling Point
    Energy required to change an element from liquid to gas.
  • Melting Point
    Energy required to change an element from solid to liquid.
  • Periodic Trend
    Predictable pattern of element properties across the periodic table.
  • Main Group Elements
    Elements in groups 1A to 8A, excluding transition metals.
  • Group 1A
    Alkali metals, showing increasing boiling and melting points up the group.
  • Group 4A
    Carbon group, with increasing boiling and melting points up the group.
  • Group 5A
    Nitrogen group, showing decreasing boiling and melting points up the group.
  • Group 8A
    Noble gases, with decreasing boiling and melting points up the group.
  • Bonding Type
    Nature of chemical bonds, affecting boiling and melting points.
  • Atomic Size
    Size of an atom, influencing its boiling and melting points.
  • Covalent Network Bonding
    Strong bonds in a network, affecting melting and boiling points.
  • Metallic Bonding
    Bonding in metals, influencing boiling and melting points.
  • Halogens
    Group 7A elements, with specific boiling and melting point trends.
  • Hydrogen
    Element with unique properties, sometimes acting like a halogen.
  • Transition Metals
    Elements not included in main group trends for boiling and melting points.