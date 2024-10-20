Main Group Elements: Boiling & Melting Points definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Boiling Point Energy required to change an element from liquid to gas.

Melting Point Energy required to change an element from solid to liquid.

Periodic Trend Predictable pattern of element properties across the periodic table.

Main Group Elements Elements in groups 1A to 8A, excluding transition metals.

Group 1A Alkali metals, showing increasing boiling and melting points up the group.

Group 4A Carbon group, with increasing boiling and melting points up the group.

Group 5A Nitrogen group, showing decreasing boiling and melting points up the group.

Group 8A Noble gases, with decreasing boiling and melting points up the group.

Bonding Type Nature of chemical bonds, affecting boiling and melting points.

Atomic Size Size of an atom, influencing its boiling and melting points.

Covalent Network Bonding Strong bonds in a network, affecting melting and boiling points.

Metallic Bonding Bonding in metals, influencing boiling and melting points.

Halogens Group 7A elements, with specific boiling and melting point trends.

Hydrogen Element with unique properties, sometimes acting like a halogen.