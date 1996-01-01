Main Group Elements: Boiling & Melting Points quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Why do metals generally have high boiling and melting points? Metals typically have high boiling and melting points because they possess strong metallic bonds. In these bonds, metal atoms share a 'sea' of delocalized electrons, which creates strong attractions between the atoms. This requires a large amount of energy to break, resulting in higher boiling and melting points compared to elements with weaker bonding types.

What do boiling point and melting point measure in terms of phase changes? Boiling point measures the energy needed to change a liquid to a gas, while melting point measures the energy needed to change a solid to a liquid.

How do boiling and melting points generally change from left to right across groups 1A to 4A? Boiling and melting points generally increase from left to right across groups 1A to 4A.

What is the trend for boiling and melting points as you move up a group in groups 1A to 4A? As you move up a group in groups 1A to 4A, boiling and melting points tend to increase.

Why are boiling and melting point trends in group 2A not uniform? Group 2A shows large discrepancies in boiling and melting points due to various factors, so there is no clear overall trend.

What causes exceptions to the boiling and melting point trends in group 3A? Exceptions in group 3A arise due to changes in bonding type and atomic size, such as transitions from metallic to covalent network bonding.