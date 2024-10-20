Main Group Elements: Bonding Types definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Metallic Bonding A type of chemical bond found in metals, characterized by a sea of shared electrons among a lattice of metal cations.

Covalent Bonding A chemical bond where nonmetals share electron pairs, forming molecules with specific shapes and properties.

Covalent Network Bonding A strong bond where atoms are connected in a continuous network, resulting in high melting and boiling points.

Nonmetals Elements typically forming covalent bonds, located on the right side of the periodic table.

Metals Elements that exhibit metallic bonding, characterized by high electrical and thermal conductivity.

Metalloids Elements with properties between metals and nonmetals, often forming covalent network bonds.

Carbon A nonmetal capable of forming covalent network bonds, as seen in structures like diamond and graphite.

Periodic Table A tabular arrangement of elements, highlighting periodic trends and bonding types among main group elements.

Tellurium A metalloid that does not form covalent network bonds, unlike most other metalloids.

Astatine A metalloid similar to tellurium, lacking covalent network bonding properties.

Boiling Point The temperature at which a substance transitions from liquid to gas, notably high in covalent network elements.

Melting Point The temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid, exceptionally high in covalent network bonded substances.