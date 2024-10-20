Main Group Elements: Bonding Types definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Main Group Elements: Bonding Types definitions

Main Group Elements: Bonding Types definitions
  • Metallic Bonding
    A type of chemical bond found in metals, characterized by a sea of shared electrons among a lattice of metal cations.
  • Covalent Bonding
    A chemical bond where nonmetals share electron pairs, forming molecules with specific shapes and properties.
  • Covalent Network Bonding
    A strong bond where atoms are connected in a continuous network, resulting in high melting and boiling points.
  • Nonmetals
    Elements typically forming covalent bonds, located on the right side of the periodic table.
  • Metals
    Elements that exhibit metallic bonding, characterized by high electrical and thermal conductivity.
  • Metalloids
    Elements with properties between metals and nonmetals, often forming covalent network bonds.
  • Carbon
    A nonmetal capable of forming covalent network bonds, as seen in structures like diamond and graphite.
  • Periodic Table
    A tabular arrangement of elements, highlighting periodic trends and bonding types among main group elements.
  • Tellurium
    A metalloid that does not form covalent network bonds, unlike most other metalloids.
  • Astatine
    A metalloid similar to tellurium, lacking covalent network bonding properties.
  • Boiling Point
    The temperature at which a substance transitions from liquid to gas, notably high in covalent network elements.
  • Melting Point
    The temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid, exceptionally high in covalent network bonded substances.
  • Main Group Elements
    Elements in the s and p blocks of the periodic table, excluding transition metals, with diverse bonding types.