Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Main Group Elements: Periodic Trends definitions Flashcards

Back
Main Group Elements: Periodic Trends definitions
1/10
  • Periodic Trends
    Patterns in the periodic table that show how certain properties of elements change across periods and groups.
  • Ionization Energy
    The energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its gaseous state.
  • Electron Affinity
    The change in energy when an electron is added to a neutral atom to form a negative ion.
  • Electronegativity
    A measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond.
  • Lattice Energy
    The energy released when ions are combined to form a crystalline lattice.
  • Atomic Radius
    The distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron shell of an atom.
  • Metallic Character
    The level of reactivity of a metal, often associated with its ability to lose electrons.
  • Main Group Elements
    Elements in the s and p blocks of the periodic table, excluding transition metals.
  • Top Right Corner
    Refers to the area of the periodic table where nonmetals with high electronegativity and ionization energy are located.
  • Nonmetallic Properties
    Characteristics such as high electronegativity and ionization energy, typical of nonmetals.