Main Group Elements: Periodic Trends definitions Flashcards
Main Group Elements: Periodic Trends definitions
- Periodic TrendsPatterns in the periodic table that show how certain properties of elements change across periods and groups.
- Ionization EnergyThe energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its gaseous state.
- Electron AffinityThe change in energy when an electron is added to a neutral atom to form a negative ion.
- ElectronegativityA measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond.
- Lattice EnergyThe energy released when ions are combined to form a crystalline lattice.
- Atomic RadiusThe distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron shell of an atom.
- Metallic CharacterThe level of reactivity of a metal, often associated with its ability to lose electrons.
- Main Group ElementsElements in the s and p blocks of the periodic table, excluding transition metals.
- Top Right CornerRefers to the area of the periodic table where nonmetals with high electronegativity and ionization energy are located.
- Nonmetallic PropertiesCharacteristics such as high electronegativity and ionization energy, typical of nonmetals.