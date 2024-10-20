Main Group Elements: Periodic Trends definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Periodic Trends Patterns in the periodic table that show how certain properties of elements change across periods and groups.

Ionization Energy The energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its gaseous state.

Electron Affinity The change in energy when an electron is added to a neutral atom to form a negative ion.

Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond.

Lattice Energy The energy released when ions are combined to form a crystalline lattice.

Atomic Radius The distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron shell of an atom.

Metallic Character The level of reactivity of a metal, often associated with its ability to lose electrons.

Main Group Elements Elements in the s and p blocks of the periodic table, excluding transition metals.

Top Right Corner Refers to the area of the periodic table where nonmetals with high electronegativity and ionization energy are located.