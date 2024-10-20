Skip to main content
Types of Aqueous Solutions definitions Flashcards

Types of Aqueous Solutions definitions
  • Solution Equilibrium
    A state where the rates of solute dissolution and recrystallization are equal.
  • Dissolution
    The process where a solid solute breaks into ions in a solvent.
  • Recrystallization
    The process where dissolved solute reforms into a solid.
  • Saturated Solution
    A stable solution with the maximum amount of solute dissolved at equilibrium.
  • Unsaturated Solution
    A stable solution that can dissolve more solute, below equilibrium concentration.
  • Supersaturated Solution
    An unstable solution with more solute than equilibrium allows, often requiring heat.
  • Equilibrium Concentration
    The maximum solute concentration in a solution at a given temperature.
  • Homogeneous Mixture
    A mixture with uniform composition throughout, such as a solution.
  • Solute
    The substance dissolved in a solvent to form a solution.
  • Solvent
    The substance in which a solute is dissolved to form a solution.
  • Temperature
    A factor that can increase solubility, affecting solution saturation.
  • Solubility
    The ability of a solute to dissolve in a solvent at a specific temperature.