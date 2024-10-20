Types of Aqueous Solutions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Solution Equilibrium A state where the rates of solute dissolution and recrystallization are equal.

Dissolution The process where a solid solute breaks into ions in a solvent.

Recrystallization The process where dissolved solute reforms into a solid.

Saturated Solution A stable solution with the maximum amount of solute dissolved at equilibrium.

Unsaturated Solution A stable solution that can dissolve more solute, below equilibrium concentration.

Supersaturated Solution An unstable solution with more solute than equilibrium allows, often requiring heat.

Equilibrium Concentration The maximum solute concentration in a solution at a given temperature.

Homogeneous Mixture A mixture with uniform composition throughout, such as a solution.

Solute The substance dissolved in a solvent to form a solution.

Solvent The substance in which a solute is dissolved to form a solution.

Temperature A factor that can increase solubility, affecting solution saturation.