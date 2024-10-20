Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution definitions Flashcards

Back
Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution definitions
1/10
  • Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution
    A probability distribution describing the speed of ideal gas molecules at a given temperature.
  • Probable Speed
    The most common velocity among gas molecules, represented at the peak of the distribution curve.
  • Mean Speed
    The average velocity of gas molecules, calculated as the square root of 8RT/M.
  • Root Mean Square Speed
    The square root of the average of the squares of velocities, calculated as the square root of 3RT/M.
  • Distribution Curve
    A graph showing the probability of gas molecules at various velocities, with velocity on the X-axis.
  • Gas Constant
    A constant used in speed calculations, denoted as R, with a value of 8.314 J/(mol·K).
  • Molar Mass
    The mass of a given substance divided by the amount of substance, measured in kg/mol.
  • Probability Distribution
    A function that represents the likelihood of different outcomes, such as molecular speeds.
  • Velocity
    The speed of gas molecules, represented on the X-axis of the distribution curve.
  • Temperature
    A measure of thermal energy, affecting the speed distribution of gas molecules, measured in Kelvin.