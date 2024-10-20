Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution A probability distribution describing the speed of ideal gas molecules at a given temperature.

Probable Speed The most common velocity among gas molecules, represented at the peak of the distribution curve.

Mean Speed The average velocity of gas molecules, calculated as the square root of 8RT/M.

Root Mean Square Speed The square root of the average of the squares of velocities, calculated as the square root of 3RT/M.

Distribution Curve A graph showing the probability of gas molecules at various velocities, with velocity on the X-axis.

Gas Constant A constant used in speed calculations, denoted as R, with a value of 8.314 J/(mol·K).

Molar Mass The mass of a given substance divided by the amount of substance, measured in kg/mol.

Probability Distribution A function that represents the likelihood of different outcomes, such as molecular speeds.

Velocity The speed of gas molecules, represented on the X-axis of the distribution curve.