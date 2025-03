Measuring Radioactivity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Curie A unit measuring radioactive decay, equivalent to 3.7×10^10 disintegrations per second.

Becquerel The SI unit for radioactive decay, representing one disintegration per second.

Roentgen Measures ionizing intensity of gamma and X-rays, with no SI equivalent.

Rad A unit of absorbed radiation dose, equal to 1×10^-5 joules per gram.

Gray The SI unit for absorbed radiation dose, equivalent to 1 joule per kilogram.

Rem A unit assessing tissue damage, calculated as rad times relative biological effectiveness.

Sievert The SI unit for assessing tissue damage, where 1 Sv equals 100 rem.

Relative Biological Effectiveness A factor accounting for ionizing intensity and biological effect, varying by radiation type.

Gamma Rays High-energy electromagnetic radiation with an RBE of 1.

Alpha Particles Heavier radiation particles with an RBE of 20, indicating higher biological impact.

Beta Particles Radiation particles with an RBE of 1, similar to X-rays and gamma rays.

Ionizing Intensity The measure of radiation's ability to ionize atoms, relevant for gamma and X-rays.

Decay Events Occurrences of radioactive disintegration, measured in curies or becquerels.

Tissue Damage Harm caused by radiation, assessed using rems or sieverts.