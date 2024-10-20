Metric Prefixes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Tera Represents 10^12 in the metric system, symbolized by a capital T.

Giga Represents 10^9 in the metric system, symbolized by a capital G.

Mega Represents 10^6 in the metric system, symbolized by a capital M.

Kilo Represents 10^3 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase k.

Hecto Represents 10^2 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase h.

Deka Represents 10^1 in the metric system, symbolized by da.

Deci Represents 10^-1 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase d.

Centi Represents 10^-2 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase c.

Milli Represents 10^-3 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase m.

Micro Represents 10^-6 in the metric system, symbolized by the Greek letter μ.

Nano Represents 10^-9 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase n.

Pico Represents 10^-12 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase p.

Base Unit Fundamental units like liters, seconds, moles, and amperes in the metric system.

Metric Prefix Modifiers representing powers of ten, used to scale base units in the metric system.