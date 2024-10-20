Skip to main content
Metric Prefixes definitions Flashcards

Metric Prefixes definitions
  • Tera
    Represents 10^12 in the metric system, symbolized by a capital T.
  • Giga
    Represents 10^9 in the metric system, symbolized by a capital G.
  • Mega
    Represents 10^6 in the metric system, symbolized by a capital M.
  • Kilo
    Represents 10^3 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase k.
  • Hecto
    Represents 10^2 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase h.
  • Deka
    Represents 10^1 in the metric system, symbolized by da.
  • Deci
    Represents 10^-1 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase d.
  • Centi
    Represents 10^-2 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase c.
  • Milli
    Represents 10^-3 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase m.
  • Micro
    Represents 10^-6 in the metric system, symbolized by the Greek letter μ.
  • Nano
    Represents 10^-9 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase n.
  • Pico
    Represents 10^-12 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase p.
  • Base Unit
    Fundamental units like liters, seconds, moles, and amperes in the metric system.
  • Metric Prefix
    Modifiers representing powers of ten, used to scale base units in the metric system.
  • Mnemonic
    A memory aid, such as 'King Henry Died By Drinking Chocolate Milk Until Nine PM' for metric prefixes.