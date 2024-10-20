Metric Prefixes definitions Flashcards
Metric Prefixes definitions
- TeraRepresents 10^12 in the metric system, symbolized by a capital T.
- GigaRepresents 10^9 in the metric system, symbolized by a capital G.
- MegaRepresents 10^6 in the metric system, symbolized by a capital M.
- KiloRepresents 10^3 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase k.
- HectoRepresents 10^2 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase h.
- DekaRepresents 10^1 in the metric system, symbolized by da.
- DeciRepresents 10^-1 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase d.
- CentiRepresents 10^-2 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase c.
- MilliRepresents 10^-3 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase m.
- MicroRepresents 10^-6 in the metric system, symbolized by the Greek letter μ.
- NanoRepresents 10^-9 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase n.
- PicoRepresents 10^-12 in the metric system, symbolized by a lowercase p.
- Base UnitFundamental units like liters, seconds, moles, and amperes in the metric system.
- Metric PrefixModifiers representing powers of ten, used to scale base units in the metric system.
- MnemonicA memory aid, such as 'King Henry Died By Drinking Chocolate Milk Until Nine PM' for metric prefixes.