Metric Prefixes quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following metric prefixes corresponds to 10^9? The metric prefix for 10^9 is giga (G).

How many grams are there in 1000 milligrams? There is 1 gram in 1000 milligrams.

What metric prefix has a value of 1? The base unit has a value of 1 and does not use a prefix.

Which of the following is the metric equivalent to 0.001 liter? 0.001 liter is equal to 1 milliliter (mL).

What metric prefix has a value of 100? The metric prefix for 100 is hecto (h).

Which of the following lists metric prefixes in order from largest to smallest? Tera, giga, mega, kilo, hecto, deka, base, deci, centi, milli, micro, nano, pico.