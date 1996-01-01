Skip to main content
Metric Prefixes quiz #1 Flashcards

Metric Prefixes quiz #1
  • Which of the following metric prefixes corresponds to 10^9?
    The metric prefix for 10^9 is giga (G).
  • How many grams are there in 1000 milligrams?
    There is 1 gram in 1000 milligrams.
  • What metric prefix has a value of 1?
    The base unit has a value of 1 and does not use a prefix.
  • Which of the following is the metric equivalent to 0.001 liter?
    0.001 liter is equal to 1 milliliter (mL).
  • What metric prefix has a value of 100?
    The metric prefix for 100 is hecto (h).
  • Which of the following lists metric prefixes in order from largest to smallest?
    Tera, giga, mega, kilo, hecto, deka, base, deci, centi, milli, micro, nano, pico.
  • Which prefix means one?
    The base unit means one and does not use a prefix.
  • What is the metric system prefix for the quantity 0.000001?
    The prefix for 0.000001 is micro (μ).
  • How many decimeters are in 1 meter?
    There are 10 decimeters in 1 meter.
  • What prefix has a value of 1?
    The base unit has a value of 1 and does not use a prefix.
  • Which of the following metric prefixes corresponds to 10^6?
    The metric prefix for 10^6 is mega (M).
  • Which prefix will be added to the beginning of nitrogen to indicate three atoms?
    The prefix 'tri-' is used to indicate three atoms.
  • One one-thousandth is expressed by which prefix?
    One one-thousandth is expressed by the prefix milli (m).
  • What metric prefix has a value of 100?
    The metric prefix for 100 is hecto (h).
  • Which prefix means 1/1000?
    The prefix for 1/1000 is milli (m).
  • Which prefix added to the base unit means 1/100 or 0.01?
    The prefix for 1/100 or 0.01 is centi (c).
  • Which metric prefix indicates a factor of 10?
    The prefix for a factor of 10 is deka (da).
  • Which metric prefix indicates a factor of 1000?
    The prefix for a factor of 1000 is kilo (k).
  • What is the prefix for 0.01?
    The prefix for 0.01 is centi (c).
  • How many milliliters are in one deciliter?
    There are 100 milliliters in one deciliter.
  • What conversion factor should be used to convert from meters to gigameters?
    Use 1 gigameter = 10^9 meters.
  • The factor 10^-3 corresponds to which prefix?
    The factor 10^-3 corresponds to the prefix milli (m).
  • Which of the following correctly pairs the prefix with its multiplier?
    Kilo (k) = 10^3; milli (m) = 10^-3; centi (c) = 10^-2.
  • What does the prefix 'centi-' indicate about the size of a centimeter? A centimeter is equal to:
    A centimeter is equal to 0.01 meters.
  • Which of the following metric prefixes corresponds to 10^3?
    The metric prefix for 10^3 is kilo (k).
  • Which prefix indicates the smallest part of a unit?
    Pico (p) indicates the smallest part among common metric prefixes (10^-12).
  • Which prefix means 1/1000 or 0.001?
    Milli (m) means 1/1000 or 0.001.
  • What is the prefix value for 1/100?
    The prefix for 1/100 is centi (c).
  • Which prefix means 100?
    Hecto (h) means 100.
  • What is the prefix that represents one?
    The base unit represents one and does not use a prefix.
  • Using the table of metric prefixes, how would you convert between units?
    Multiply or divide by the appropriate power of ten based on the prefix.
  • What role do prefixes play in the metric system?
    Prefixes indicate the power of ten by which the base unit is multiplied.
  • Which of the following should you multiply the basic metric unit by if the prefix is giga?
    Multiply by 10^9 for the giga prefix.
  • The prefix micro represents which multiplier?
    Micro (μ) represents 10^-6.
  • The multiplier 0.01 is represented by which prefix?
    The prefix for 0.01 is centi (c).
  • Which metric prefix has a value of 10^-6?
    Micro (μ) has a value of 10^-6.
  • Which of these metric prefixes represents 1000?
    Kilo (k) represents 1000.
  • How many meters are there in a kilometer?
    There are 1000 meters in a kilometer.
  • The factor 0.01 corresponds to which prefix?
    The factor 0.01 corresponds to centi (c).
  • What is the multiply value of the metric prefix kilo?
    Kilo (k) multiplies the base unit by 1000 (10^3).