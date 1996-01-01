Metric Prefixes quiz #1 Flashcards
Which of the following metric prefixes corresponds to 10^9?
The metric prefix for 10^9 is giga (G).How many grams are there in 1000 milligrams?
There is 1 gram in 1000 milligrams.What metric prefix has a value of 1?
The base unit has a value of 1 and does not use a prefix.Which of the following is the metric equivalent to 0.001 liter?
0.001 liter is equal to 1 milliliter (mL).What metric prefix has a value of 100?
The metric prefix for 100 is hecto (h).Which of the following lists metric prefixes in order from largest to smallest?
Tera, giga, mega, kilo, hecto, deka, base, deci, centi, milli, micro, nano, pico.Which prefix means one?
The base unit means one and does not use a prefix.What is the metric system prefix for the quantity 0.000001?
The prefix for 0.000001 is micro (μ).How many decimeters are in 1 meter?
There are 10 decimeters in 1 meter.What prefix has a value of 1?
The base unit has a value of 1 and does not use a prefix.Which of the following metric prefixes corresponds to 10^6?
The metric prefix for 10^6 is mega (M).Which prefix will be added to the beginning of nitrogen to indicate three atoms?
The prefix 'tri-' is used to indicate three atoms.One one-thousandth is expressed by which prefix?
One one-thousandth is expressed by the prefix milli (m).What metric prefix has a value of 100?
The metric prefix for 100 is hecto (h).Which prefix means 1/1000?
The prefix for 1/1000 is milli (m).Which prefix added to the base unit means 1/100 or 0.01?
The prefix for 1/100 or 0.01 is centi (c).Which metric prefix indicates a factor of 10?
The prefix for a factor of 10 is deka (da).Which metric prefix indicates a factor of 1000?
The prefix for a factor of 1000 is kilo (k).What is the prefix for 0.01?
The prefix for 0.01 is centi (c).How many milliliters are in one deciliter?
There are 100 milliliters in one deciliter.What conversion factor should be used to convert from meters to gigameters?
Use 1 gigameter = 10^9 meters.The factor 10^-3 corresponds to which prefix?
The factor 10^-3 corresponds to the prefix milli (m).Which of the following correctly pairs the prefix with its multiplier?
Kilo (k) = 10^3; milli (m) = 10^-3; centi (c) = 10^-2.What does the prefix 'centi-' indicate about the size of a centimeter? A centimeter is equal to:
A centimeter is equal to 0.01 meters.Which of the following metric prefixes corresponds to 10^3?
The metric prefix for 10^3 is kilo (k).Which prefix indicates the smallest part of a unit?
Pico (p) indicates the smallest part among common metric prefixes (10^-12).Which prefix means 1/1000 or 0.001?
Milli (m) means 1/1000 or 0.001.What is the prefix value for 1/100?
The prefix for 1/100 is centi (c).Which prefix means 100?
Hecto (h) means 100.What is the prefix that represents one?
The base unit represents one and does not use a prefix.Using the table of metric prefixes, how would you convert between units?
Multiply or divide by the appropriate power of ten based on the prefix.What role do prefixes play in the metric system?
Prefixes indicate the power of ten by which the base unit is multiplied.Which of the following should you multiply the basic metric unit by if the prefix is giga?
Multiply by 10^9 for the giga prefix.The prefix micro represents which multiplier?
Micro (μ) represents 10^-6.The multiplier 0.01 is represented by which prefix?
The prefix for 0.01 is centi (c).Which metric prefix has a value of 10^-6?
Micro (μ) has a value of 10^-6.Which of these metric prefixes represents 1000?
Kilo (k) represents 1000.How many meters are there in a kilometer?
There are 1000 meters in a kilometer.The factor 0.01 corresponds to which prefix?
The factor 0.01 corresponds to centi (c).What is the multiply value of the metric prefix kilo?
Kilo (k) multiplies the base unit by 1000 (10^3).