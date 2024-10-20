MO Theory: Bond Order definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Bond Order Indicates the number of chemical bonds between a pair of atoms, affecting molecular stability and bond strength.

Molecular Orbital Diagram A visual representation used to distribute electrons into bonding and antibonding orbitals to determine bond order.

Bonding Electrons Electrons located in molecular bonding orbitals that contribute to bond formation.

Antibonding Electrons Electrons located in antibonding molecular orbitals that oppose bond formation.

Bond Strength The measure of a bond's stability and resistance to breaking, increasing with higher bond order.

Bond Length The distance between two bonded atoms, inversely related to bond strength.

Lewis Structure A diagram showing the arrangement of electrons in a molecule, used to infer bond order visually.

Single Bond A bond involving one pair of shared electrons, corresponding to a bond order of one.

Double Bond A bond involving two pairs of shared electrons, corresponding to a bond order of two.

Triple Bond A bond involving three pairs of shared electrons, corresponding to a bond order of three.

Stability The likelihood of a molecule to exist without decomposing, related to bond order.