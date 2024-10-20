MO Theory: Bond Order definitions Flashcards
MO Theory: Bond Order definitions
- Bond OrderIndicates the number of chemical bonds between a pair of atoms, affecting molecular stability and bond strength.
- Molecular Orbital DiagramA visual representation used to distribute electrons into bonding and antibonding orbitals to determine bond order.
- Bonding ElectronsElectrons located in molecular bonding orbitals that contribute to bond formation.
- Antibonding ElectronsElectrons located in antibonding molecular orbitals that oppose bond formation.
- Bond StrengthThe measure of a bond's stability and resistance to breaking, increasing with higher bond order.
- Bond LengthThe distance between two bonded atoms, inversely related to bond strength.
- Lewis StructureA diagram showing the arrangement of electrons in a molecule, used to infer bond order visually.
- Single BondA bond involving one pair of shared electrons, corresponding to a bond order of one.
- Double BondA bond involving two pairs of shared electrons, corresponding to a bond order of two.
- Triple BondA bond involving three pairs of shared electrons, corresponding to a bond order of three.
- StabilityThe likelihood of a molecule to exist without decomposing, related to bond order.
- Chemical BondsConnections between atoms in a molecule, quantified by bond order.