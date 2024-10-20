Mole Concept definitions Flashcards
Mole Concept definitions
- MoleA unit representing the amount of substance with the same number of entities as atoms in 12 grams of carbon-12.
- Avogadro's NumberA constant, 6.022×10^23, representing the number of particles in one mole of a substance.
- AtomA single element with no charge, used interchangeably with neutral elements.
- IonA single element possessing a charge, which can be positive or negative.
- MoleculeA compound consisting of two or more nonmetals, which can be the same or different.
- Formula UnitA term for a compound composed of a metal and a nonmetal.
- ParticlesA general term for ions, atoms, molecules, or formula units.
- Diatomic ElementAn element that naturally exists as a molecule composed of two atoms.
- Molar MassThe mass of one mole of a substance, derived from the atomic masses on the periodic table.
- Conversion FactorA ratio used to convert between different units, such as moles and particles or moles and mass.
- ChlorineA diatomic nonmetal element with a molar mass of 70.90 grams for Cl2.
- Molar WeightAnother term for molar mass, indicating the mass of one mole of a substance.
- Molecular WeightSynonymous with molar mass, referring to the mass of a molecule per mole.