Mole Concept definitions Flashcards

Mole A unit representing the amount of substance with the same number of entities as atoms in 12 grams of carbon-12.

Avogadro's Number A constant, 6.022×10^23, representing the number of particles in one mole of a substance.

Atom A single element with no charge, used interchangeably with neutral elements.

Ion A single element possessing a charge, which can be positive or negative.

Molecule A compound consisting of two or more nonmetals, which can be the same or different.

Formula Unit A term for a compound composed of a metal and a nonmetal.

Particles A general term for ions, atoms, molecules, or formula units.

Diatomic Element An element that naturally exists as a molecule composed of two atoms.

Molar Mass The mass of one mole of a substance, derived from the atomic masses on the periodic table.

Conversion Factor A ratio used to convert between different units, such as moles and particles or moles and mass.

Chlorine A diatomic nonmetal element with a molar mass of 70.90 grams for Cl2.

Molar Weight Another term for molar mass, indicating the mass of one mole of a substance.