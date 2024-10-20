Skip to main content
Mole Concept definitions Flashcards

Mole Concept definitions
  • Mole
    A unit representing the amount of substance with the same number of entities as atoms in 12 grams of carbon-12.
  • Avogadro's Number
    A constant, 6.022×10^23, representing the number of particles in one mole of a substance.
  • Atom
    A single element with no charge, used interchangeably with neutral elements.
  • Ion
    A single element possessing a charge, which can be positive or negative.
  • Molecule
    A compound consisting of two or more nonmetals, which can be the same or different.
  • Formula Unit
    A term for a compound composed of a metal and a nonmetal.
  • Particles
    A general term for ions, atoms, molecules, or formula units.
  • Diatomic Element
    An element that naturally exists as a molecule composed of two atoms.
  • Molar Mass
    The mass of one mole of a substance, derived from the atomic masses on the periodic table.
  • Conversion Factor
    A ratio used to convert between different units, such as moles and particles or moles and mass.
  • Chlorine
    A diatomic nonmetal element with a molar mass of 70.90 grams for Cl2.
  • Molar Weight
    Another term for molar mass, indicating the mass of one mole of a substance.
  • Molecular Weight
    Synonymous with molar mass, referring to the mass of a molecule per mole.