Mole Fraction of Gases definitions Flashcards

Mole Fraction of Gases definitions
Mole Fraction of Gases definitions
- Mole FractionA dimensionless ratio of moles of a component to total moles in a mixture, used to express concentration.
- ComponentAn element or compound in a mixture for which the mole fraction is calculated.
- Total MolesThe sum of moles of all components present in a mixture.
- ConcentrationA measure of the amount of a component in a mixture, often expressed using mole fraction.
- MixtureA combination of two or more substances where each retains its chemical identity.
- DimensionlessA quantity without units, allowing for comparison across different systems.
- SoluteThe substance dissolved in a solution, often the component of interest in mole fraction calculations.
- SolutionA homogeneous mixture composed of two or more substances.
- Boiling Point ElevationThe increase in boiling point of a solution compared to the pure solvent, influenced by mole fraction.
- Freezing Point DepressionThe decrease in freezing point of a solution compared to the pure solvent, influenced by mole fraction.