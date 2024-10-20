Skip to main content
Mole Fraction of Gases definitions Flashcards

Mole Fraction of Gases definitions
  • Mole Fraction
    A dimensionless ratio of moles of a component to total moles in a mixture, used to express concentration.
  • Component
    An element or compound in a mixture for which the mole fraction is calculated.
  • Total Moles
    The sum of moles of all components present in a mixture.
  • Concentration
    A measure of the amount of a component in a mixture, often expressed using mole fraction.
  • Mixture
    A combination of two or more substances where each retains its chemical identity.
  • Dimensionless
    A quantity without units, allowing for comparison across different systems.
  • Solute
    The substance dissolved in a solution, often the component of interest in mole fraction calculations.
  • Solution
    A homogeneous mixture composed of two or more substances.
  • Boiling Point Elevation
    The increase in boiling point of a solution compared to the pure solvent, influenced by mole fraction.
  • Freezing Point Depression
    The decrease in freezing point of a solution compared to the pure solvent, influenced by mole fraction.