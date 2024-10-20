Mole Fraction of Gases definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Mole Fraction A dimensionless ratio of moles of a component to total moles in a mixture, used to express concentration.

Component An element or compound in a mixture for which the mole fraction is calculated.

Total Moles The sum of moles of all components present in a mixture.

Concentration A measure of the amount of a component in a mixture, often expressed using mole fraction.

Mixture A combination of two or more substances where each retains its chemical identity.

Dimensionless A quantity without units, allowing for comparison across different systems.

Solute The substance dissolved in a solution, often the component of interest in mole fraction calculations.

Solution A homogeneous mixture composed of two or more substances.

Boiling Point Elevation The increase in boiling point of a solution compared to the pure solvent, influenced by mole fraction.